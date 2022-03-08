Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Shopify Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHOP   CA82509L1076

SHOPIFY INC.

(SHOP)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Nyse  -  03/22 03:48:02 pm
524.32 USD   -6.50%
03:23pSHOPIFY : Supporting Ukraine
PU
03/04TSX gains for second week as resources shares climb
RE
03/04Shopify says it has removed most 'pirated' content in copyright lawsuit
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shopify : Supporting Ukraine

03/08/2022 | 03:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Over the past two weeks, the world has witnessed profound tragedy. Like so many, we have been deeply unsettled by the unprovoked attacks and ongoing war in Ukraine.

For the foreseeable future, Shopify will not collect fees from our Ukrainian merchants and partners. With millions of Ukrainian refugees in desperate need of support, we will contribute funds to provide humanitarian aid through our partner Flexport. Shopify will also match employee donations supporting this relief effort.

In addition, we are temporarily suspending operations in Russia and Belarus. We will continue to monitor events on the ground as they evolve and comply with applicable sanctions as they are announced.

Shopify stands in support of all those directly affected by this crisis. We hope to see an immediate end to this tragic situation and a return to peace in Ukraine.

Disclaimer

Shopify Inc. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 20:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHOPIFY INC.
03:23pSHOPIFY : Supporting Ukraine
PU
03/04TSX gains for second week as resources shares climb
RE
03/04Shopify says it has removed most 'pirated' content in copyright lawsuit
AQ
03/04Co-op commerce inc. announced that it has received $20 million in funding from a group ..
CI
02/18SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Trade Lower Led by Roku, DraftKings
MT
02/18PUMP / DUMP #22 : The week's gainers and losers
02/17Toronto market slips to 2-week low on Ukraine jitters
RE
02/17Toronto market slips to 2-week low on Ukraine jitters
RE
02/17Shopify's Q4 Results Raise Sustainability Concerns on Gross Merchandise Volume, Merchan..
MT
02/17Canada Stocks Take Two Days of Losses To Above 320 Pts; Shopify Down Another 10%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHOPIFY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 062 M - -
Net income 2022 -359 M - -
Net cash 2022 8 160 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -199x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 70 634 M 70 634 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,3x
EV / Sales 2023 7,68x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart SHOPIFY INC.
Duration : Period :
Shopify Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOPIFY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 560,80 $
Average target price 1 043,34 $
Spread / Average Target 86,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tobias Albin Lütke Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Harley Finkelstein President
Amy E. Shapero Chief Financial Officer
Allan Leinwand Chief Technology Officer
Toby Shannan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHOPIFY INC.-59.29%70 634
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-16.95%265 149
MEITUAN INC.-35.14%114 778
PINDUODUO INC.-33.77%48 389
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-28.96%48 295
EBAY INC.-16.30%32 226