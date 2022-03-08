Shopify : Supporting Ukraine

Over the past two weeks, the world has witnessed profound tragedy. Like so many, we have been deeply unsettled by the unprovoked attacks and ongoing war in Ukraine.

For the foreseeable future, Shopify will not collect fees from our Ukrainian merchants and partners. With millions of Ukrainian refugees in desperate need of support, we will contribute funds to provide humanitarian aid through our partner Flexport. Shopify will also match employee donations supporting this relief effort .

In addition, we are temporarily suspending operations in Russia and Belarus. We will continue to monitor events on the ground as they evolve and comply with applicable sanctions as they are announced.

Shopify stands in support of all those directly affected by this crisis. We hope to see an immediate end to this tragic situation and a return to peace in Ukraine.