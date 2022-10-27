Advanced search
    SHOP   CA82509L1076

SHOPIFY INC.

(SHOP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:59 2022-10-27 pm EDT
33.96 USD   +16.84%
03:47pSector Update: Consumer Discretionary Stocks Continue to Struggle This Afternoon
MT
03:03pShopify Up Over 17%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March -- Data Talk
DJ
01:59pToronto Stocks Rise; Shopify Jumps on 3Q Results, Narrower Loss
DJ
Shopify Up Over 17%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March -- Data Talk

10/27/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
Shopify, Inc. Class A (SHOP) is currently at $34.18, up $5.13 or 17.64%


-- Would be highest close since Sept. 12, 2022, when it closed at $35.16

-- On pace for largest percent increase since March 18, 2022, when it rose 18.65%

-- Currently up four of the past six days

-- Up 26.89% month-to-date; on pace for best month since April 2020, when it rose 51.65%

-- Down 75.18% year-to-date; on pace for worst year on record (Based on available data back to May 21, 2015)

-- Down 79.78% from its all-time closing high of $169.06 on Nov. 19, 2021

-- Down 76.54% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 28, 2021), when it closed at $145.70

-- Down 79.78% from its 52-week closing high of $169.06 on Nov. 19, 2021

-- Up 33.17% from its 52-week closing low of $25.67 on Oct. 11, 2022

-- Traded as high as $34.60; highest intraday level since Sept. 15, 2022, when it hit $34.73

-- Up 19.06% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since May 12, 2022, when it rose as much as 20.84%


All data as of 2:43:55 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-22 1502ET

