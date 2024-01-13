Official SHOPIFY INC. press release

Industry leaders will elevate omnichannel shopping experiences and help grow retailer profits

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH), the global leader in supply chain commerce, and leading global commerce company, Shopify (NYSE, TSX: SHOP), announced a new alliance today to help retailers build world-class unified omnichannel shopping experiences. Shopify’s commerce platform will be combined with Manhattan’s leading omnichannel order management solution to help enterprises create exceptional customer experiences at every step of the sales journey.

“Manhattan’s focus on fast, easy, reliable and transparent shopping enables our enterprise retail customers to lower sales friction and elevate purchase confidence, which is why we’re proud to align ourselves with Shopify in our mutual endeavor to improve the digital commerce experience,” said Brian Kinsella, senior vice president of Product Management for Manhattan. “We’re excited about the elevated experience for consumers, and the increased revenue and margin potential for our merchants owing to the combined offering.”

The combined solution will also include Manhattan’s post-purchase customer service tools, including digital self-service solutions that provide the visibility, flexibility and convenience required by today’s consumers.

Nautica, a SPARC Group brand, will be the first joint customer. “By offering our customers the combination of Shopify’s fast and reliable commerce platform with Manhattan’s powerful order promising and post purchase offerings, we are providing them unparalleled visibility and the industry’s premier end-to-end online shopping experience,” said Mike Dupuis, chief digital officer for SPARC Group. “For SPARC, we believe the combined solution will result in improved sales, reduced shipping costs, fewer returns, and improved margins and profits overall.”

Shopify currently powers millions of businesses worldwide and 10% of U.S. ecommerce. Through this new integration with Manhattan Active® Omni, consumers will have access to more accurate product location and delivery information. Additionally, brands powered by Shopify will gain global visibility of inventory across their entire network, including items in transit, stores, warehouses, suppliers, and other facilities.

“We’re thrilled about teaming up with Manhattan as it's a major leap forward in transforming supply chain operations for enterprise commerce,” said Bobby Morrison, chief revenue officer at Shopify. “This is a game-changer in today's fiercely competitive landscape, and we're excited to provide commerce solutions that will ultimately enhance unified shopping experiences for consumers.”

About Shopify

Shopify is the leading global commerce company that provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce, offering trusted tools to start, scale, market, and run a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for speed, customization, reliability, and security, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers online, in store and everywhere in between. Shopify powers millions of businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Mattel, Gymshark, Heinz, FTD, Netflix, Kylie Cosmetics, SKIMS, Supreme, and many more. For more information, visit www.shopify.com.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a global technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

Receive up-to-date product, customer and partner news directly from Manhattan Associates on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240113476217/en/