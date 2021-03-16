Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Shopify Inc.    SHOP   CA82509L1076

SHOPIFY INC.

(SHOP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shopify : Thinking about trading options or stock in Applied Materials, Trade Desk, Broadcom, Ambarella, or Shopify?

03/16/2021 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for AMAT, TTD, AVGO, AMBA, and SHOP.

Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.

Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.

Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-trading-options-or-stock-in-applied-materials-trade-desk-broadcom-ambarella-or-shopify-301246298.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about SHOPIFY INC.
09:32aSHOPIFY  : Thinking about trading options or stock in Applied Materials, Trade D..
PR
03/14Fintech Stripe Scores Blockbuster $95 Billion Valuation
DJ
03/12SHOPIFY  : Online E-commerce Platform Not Required To Provide Services To Retail..
AQ
03/09RYU APPAREL  : Provides Operational Update
MT
03/09MICROSOFT  : Canada's Shopify buys contract to suck CO2 from air to cut emission..
RE
03/08ROYAL BANK OF CANADA  : replaces Shopify as most valuable company as TSX hits in..
AQ
03/05COCA COLA HBC  : HBC to launch Saks Fifth Avenue's online business as separate e..
RE
03/05HBC to launch Saks Fifth Avenue's online business as separate entity
RE
03/03Canada Stocks Lose 100 Pts, For First Loss In 3 Days and In March; TSX Talks ..
MT
03/03TSX BRIEF : Set To Lose Near 100 Pts As Higher Bond Yields Weigh on Growth Stock..
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ