Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Shopify Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHOP   CA82509L1076

SHOPIFY INC.

(SHOP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shopify : Thinking about trading options or stock in Shopify, Alphabet, Xilinx, Capital One Financial, or Tesla?

04/28/2021 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for SHOP, GOOGL, XLNX, COF, and TSLA.

Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.

Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.

Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-trading-options-or-stock-in-shopify-alphabet-xilinx-capital-one-financial-or-tesla-301279150.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about SHOPIFY INC.
09:32aSHOPIFY  : Thinking about trading options or stock in Shopify, Alphabet, Xilinx,..
PR
09:24aSHOPIFY  : First-Quarter Revenue More Than Doubles, Earnings Surge as Online Sho..
MT
09:22aSHOPIFY  : Q1 net income soars to $1.26B, revenue increased 110 per cent
AQ
09:09aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Mixed Premarket Wednesday
MT
08:48aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer
MT
07:58aSHOPIFY : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:50aStock Futures Mixed in US Pre-Bell Trading as Tech Earnings Eyed, Fed Awaited..
MT
07:41aSHOPIFY  : Reports Q1 Diluted Adj Net Income Per Share of US$2.01; Provides Outl..
MT
07:28aWall Street Even Pre-Bell; Futures Flat, Europe Up, Asia Choppily Higher
MT
07:27aSHOPIFY  : Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Grow; Shares Gain Pre-Bell
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ