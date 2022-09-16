Advanced search
    SHOP   CA82509L1076

SHOPIFY INC.

(SHOP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:07 2022-09-16 am EDT
32.38 USD   -4.34%
08:52aShopify offers workers greater say in compensation structure to attract talent
RE
09/15INSIDER BUY : Coinbase Global
MT
09/15Amazon hands out shipping software to merchants, including on rival sites
RE
Shopify offers workers greater say in compensation structure to attract talent

09/16/2022 | 08:52am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Shopify is seen outside its headquarters in Ottawa

(Reuters) - Shopify Inc said on Friday it has introduced a new compensation system that allows staff more flexibility in restructuring their awards between cash and equity, as the e-commerce major seeks to attract and retain workers. As many as 91% of the eligible employees have already enrolled in the new system, Flex Comp, the company said. "An employee saving to buy a house can choose to take home more in cash. Someone planning for their children's future can opt for more RSUs or options," Shopify Chief Human Resources Officer Tia Silas said in an interview.

The share vesting will begin immediately as one-year cliffs on equity have been removed, Silas added. The company, which offers tools and payment systems for merchants to set up their online stores, last week named investment banker Jeff Hoffmeister as its financial head to help it navigate a challenging environment with several headwinds including high inflation and lower demand.

The Canadian company has said in the past it seeks to cut about a 10th of its workforce and review its operations to slash spending given a challenging environment, with cost-conscious consumers cutting back on online purchases. It has not provided a timeline for the proposed actions.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
