    SHOP   CA82509L1076

SHOPIFY INC.

(SHOP)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/26 10:40:01 am
1608.93 USD   -2.09%
TSX falls as tech stocks weigh

07/26/2021 | 10:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, erasing initial gains at the open, as weakness in technology stocks offset gains in commodity-related shares.

* The technology sector fell 1.34% after touching a record high on Friday, with tech stocks including Shopify Inc and Blackberry Ltd among the top drags.

* At 9:45 a.m. ET (1345 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 38.71 points, or 0.19%, at 20,149.72.

* The energy sector climbed 0.9% as crude prices were steady as the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant stoked fears over future fuel demand, but supply looked set to be tight through the rest of the year. [O/R]

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1%.

* The financials sector slipped 0.1%. The industrials sector fell 0.6%.

* On the TSX, 102 issues were higher, while 126 issues declined for a 1.24-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 16.75 million shares traded.

* Biotech firm Trillium Therapeutics Inc fell 4.2%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was marine port service provider Westshore Terminals Investment Corp, down 3.6%.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was lithium miner Lithium Americas Corp, which jumped 7.0% on positive ruling on Nevada mine site.

* Its gains were followed by miner Teck Resources Ltd, which rose 4.3%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Montreal and Harte Gold Corp.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 44 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 31.46 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 463 M - -
Net income 2021 1 270 M - -
Net cash 2021 6 413 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 163x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 205 B 205 B -
EV / Sales 2021 44,5x
EV / Sales 2022 33,1x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart SHOPIFY INC.
Duration : Period :
Shopify Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOPIFY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 1 643,32 $
Average target price 1 606,74 $
Spread / Average Target -2,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tobias Albin Lütke Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Harley Finkelstein President
Amy E. Shapero Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Michel Lemieux Chief Technology Officer
Toby Shannan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHOPIFY INC.45.18%183 702
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-11.26%619 491
MEITUAN-7.26%259 842
PINDUODUO INC.-45.23%159 920
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-3.67%76 858
EBAY INC.46.35%46 258