    SHOP   CA82509L1076

SHOPIFY INC.

(SHOP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:14 2022-06-27 am EDT
366.58 USD   -4.84%
10:51aThinking about trading options or stock in Alibaba, Coinbase Global, Devon Energy, Futu Holdings, or Shopify?
PR
06/24SHOPIFY BRIEF : RBC Capital Markets On Thursday Did Lower Its Shopify Price Target to US$700 from US$800
MT
06/24SHOPIFY BRIEF : But, BNN TV Adds, RBC Lowered Its SHOP Price Target On Consumer Spending Uncertainty; BNN Didn't Provide Details
MT
Thinking about trading options or stock in Alibaba, Coinbase Global, Devon Energy, Futu Holdings, or Shopify?

06/27/2022 | 10:51am EDT
NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for BABA, COIN, DVN, FUTU, and SHOP.

Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.

Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.

Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-trading-options-or-stock-in-alibaba-coinbase-global-devon-energy-futu-holdings-or-shopify-301575839.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2022
