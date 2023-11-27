Shopify Inc. is a Canadian company, which provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce. The Company offers tools to start, grow, market and manage a retail business of any size. It provides platforms and services that are engineered and delivers a shopping experience for consumers everywhere. The Company's software enables merchants to run their business across all of their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts and marketplaces. The Companyâs platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers across all of their sales channels and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing, all from one integrated back office. The Company's principal place of business is the internet.

Sector Internet Services