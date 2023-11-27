1346 ET -- Shopify Inc. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Shares of Shopify shot higher Monday, fueled by data showing that online holiday shopping got off to a strong start on Black Friday. Data from Adobe Analytics backed up Shopify's assessment, as they showed a record $9.8 billion was spent online Friday. The e-commerce software company's stock jumped 4% to put it on track for the highest close since March 2022. Shopify said global sales by its merchants reached a record $4.1 billion on Black Friday, up 22% from a year ago. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (matthew.walker@dowjones.com)
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-27-23 1401ET