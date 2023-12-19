ANNOUNCEMENT

Ownership structure

The ownership structure, the number of shares held in treasury, the number of shareholders holding more than 5% and the public shareholding of the Shopper Park Plus Public Limited Company (registered seat: 1015 Budapest Batthyány utca 3. fszt.1, company registry number: 01-10-140433, hereinafter: "the Issuer") following the share capital increase decided on 3 November 2023 are indicated in the tables below.

List and description of shareholders with more than 5% (at the end of the period) in reference to listed series.

Name

Nationality

Activity

Quantity

Interest (%)

Voting right (%)

(pcs)

Penta CEE

Holding

Domestic

Corporate

4 554 678

39.34%

39.34%

Zrt.

Adventum Penta Co-

Foreign

Institutional

1 457 322

12.59%

12.59%

Investment SCSp

PortfoLion

Partner

Domestic

Institutional

1 200 147

10.37%

10.37%

Magántőkealap

Remark:

A Penta CEE Holding Zrt. and Adventum Penta Co-Investment SCSp vote together through their final decision maker, Kristóf Péter Bárány.

Kristóf Péter Bárány

51.93%

List and description of shareholders with more than 5% ownership (at the end of the period) in reference to the total share capital

Name

Nationality

Activity

Quantity

Interest (%)

Voting right (%)

(pcs)

Penta CEE

Holding

Domestic

Corporate

6 054 678

46.30%

46.30%

Zrt.

Adventum Penta Co-

Foreign

Institutional

1 457 322

11.14%

11.14%

Investment SCSp

PortfoLion

Partner

Domestic

Institutional

1 200 000

9.18%

9.18%

Magántőkealap

Remark:

A Penta CEE Holding Zrt. and Adventum Penta Co-Investment SCSp vote together through their final decision maker, Kristóf Péter Bárány.

Kristóf Péter Bárány

57.44%

List and description of shareholders with more than 5% ownership (at the end of the period) in reference to the total share capital in respect of the shares with multiple voting right

Name

Nationality

Activity

Quantity

Interest (%)

Voting right (%)

(pcs)

Penta CEE Holding

Domestic

Corporate

6 054 678

46.30%

73.58%

Zrt.

Adventum Penta Co-

Foreign

Institutional

1 457 322

11.14%

5.48%

Investment SCSp

PortfoLion

Partner

Domestic

Institutional

1 200 000

9.18%

4.52%

Magántőkealap

Remark:

A Penta CEE Holding Zrt. and Adventum Penta Co-Investment SCSp vote together through their final decision

maker, Kristóf Péter Bárány.

Kristóf Péter Bárány

79.06%

The number of Shareholders is: 4211

The percentage of the freefloat is: 33.38 %.

Budapest, 17 November 2023

Shopper Park Plus Public Limited Company

1 The number of shareholders is determined together with the fact that overlaps between the shareholders registered with the two distributors cannot be excluded, so that the number of shareholders may be less than the number indicated.

