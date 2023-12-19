ANNOUNCEMENT
Ownership structure
The ownership structure, the number of shares held in treasury, the number of shareholders holding more than 5% and the public shareholding of the Shopper Park Plus Public Limited Company (registered seat: 1015 Budapest Batthyány utca 3. fszt.1, company registry number: 01-10-140433, hereinafter: "the Issuer") following the share capital increase decided on 3 November 2023 are indicated in the tables below.
List and description of shareholders with more than 5% (at the end of the period) in reference to listed series.
Name
Nationality
Activity
Quantity
Interest (%)
Voting right (%)
(pcs)
Penta CEE
Holding
Domestic
Corporate
4 554 678
39.34%
39.34%
Zrt.
Adventum Penta Co-
Foreign
Institutional
1 457 322
12.59%
12.59%
Investment SCSp
PortfoLion
Partner
Domestic
Institutional
1 200 147
10.37%
10.37%
Magántőkealap
Remark:
A Penta CEE Holding Zrt. and Adventum Penta Co-Investment SCSp vote together through their final decision maker, Kristóf Péter Bárány.
Kristóf Péter Bárány
51.93%
List and description of shareholders with more than 5% ownership (at the end of the period) in reference to the total share capital
Name
Nationality
Activity
Quantity
Interest (%)
Voting right (%)
(pcs)
Penta CEE
Holding
Domestic
Corporate
6 054 678
46.30%
46.30%
Zrt.
Adventum Penta Co-
Foreign
Institutional
1 457 322
11.14%
11.14%
Investment SCSp
PortfoLion
Partner
Domestic
Institutional
1 200 000
9.18%
9.18%
Magántőkealap
Remark:
A Penta CEE Holding Zrt. and Adventum Penta Co-Investment SCSp vote together through their final decision maker, Kristóf Péter Bárány.
Kristóf Péter Bárány
57.44%
List and description of shareholders with more than 5% ownership (at the end of the period) in reference to the total share capital in respect of the shares with multiple voting right
Name
Nationality
Activity
Quantity
Interest (%)
Voting right (%)
(pcs)
Penta CEE Holding
Domestic
Corporate
6 054 678
46.30%
73.58%
Zrt.
Adventum Penta Co-
Foreign
Institutional
1 457 322
11.14%
5.48%
Investment SCSp
PortfoLion
Partner
Domestic
Institutional
1 200 000
9.18%
4.52%
Magántőkealap
Remark:
A Penta CEE Holding Zrt. and Adventum Penta Co-Investment SCSp vote together through their final decision
maker, Kristóf Péter Bárány.
Kristóf Péter Bárány
79.06%
The number of Shareholders is: 4211
The percentage of the freefloat is: 33.38 %.
Budapest, 17 November 2023
Shopper Park Plus Public Limited Company
1 The number of shareholders is determined together with the fact that overlaps between the shareholders registered with the two distributors cannot be excluded, so that the number of shareholders may be less than the number indicated.
