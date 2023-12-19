ANNOUNCEMENT

Ownership structure

The ownership structure, the number of shares held in treasury, the number of shareholders holding more than 5% and the public shareholding of the Shopper Park Plus Public Limited Company (registered seat: 1015 Budapest Batthyány utca 3. fszt.1, company registry number: 01-10-140433, hereinafter: "the Issuer") following the share capital increase decided on 3 November 2023 are indicated in the tables below.

List and description of shareholders with more than 5% (at the end of the period) in reference to listed series.

Name Nationality Activity Quantity Interest (%) Voting right (%) (pcs) Penta CEE Holding Domestic Corporate 4 554 678 39.34% 39.34% Zrt. Adventum Penta Co- Foreign Institutional 1 457 322 12.59% 12.59% Investment SCSp PortfoLion Partner Domestic Institutional 1 200 147 10.37% 10.37% Magántőkealap

Remark:

A Penta CEE Holding Zrt. and Adventum Penta Co-Investment SCSp vote together through their final decision maker, Kristóf Péter Bárány.

Kristóf Péter Bárány 51.93%

List and description of shareholders with more than 5% ownership (at the end of the period) in reference to the total share capital

Name Nationality Activity Quantity Interest (%) Voting right (%) (pcs) Penta CEE Holding Domestic Corporate 6 054 678 46.30% 46.30% Zrt. Adventum Penta Co- Foreign Institutional 1 457 322 11.14% 11.14% Investment SCSp PortfoLion Partner Domestic Institutional 1 200 000 9.18% 9.18% Magántőkealap

Remark:

Kristóf Péter Bárány 57.44%

List and description of shareholders with more than 5% ownership (at the end of the period) in reference to the total share capital in respect of the shares with multiple voting right