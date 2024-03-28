Extraordinary information
on the capital increase in a subsidiary
Shopper Park Plus Plc. (registered office: 1015 Budapest, Batthyány utca 3. fszt. 1.; hereinafter referred to as the "Issuer") hereby gives notice of the following:
The Issuer, based on Resolution of the Board of Directors Nr. 1/27.03.2024 as of 27.03.2024. has decided on and increased the share capital with a share premium of GRADEVEL Kft. (registered office: 1015 Budapest, Batthyány utca 3. fszt. 1., company registration number: 01-09-394434; tax number: 27551808-2-41), the 100% consolidated subsidiary of the Issuer as follows:
The Issuer provided a monetary contribution of EUR 1,000.00 that is one thousand euros via payment to the bank account of GRADEVEL Kft. as a result of which the business capital of GRADEVEL Kft. and the capital contribution of the Issuer changed to EUR 42,000.00 that is forty-two thousand euros, which consists entirely of monetary contribution.
Simultaneously with the increase of the business capital, in accordance with Section 36 (1) b) of Act C of 2000 on Accounting, the Issuer, via payment to the bank account of GRADEVEL Kft., permanently handed over EUR 4,999,000.00, that is four million nine hundred and ninety-nine thousand euros to GRADEVEL Kft., which is transferred to GRADEVEL Kft.'s capital reserve.
Shopper Park Plus Plc.
