SHOPPER360 LIMITED

General Announcement::Dividend Policy

08/23/2021 | 01:14am EDT
SHOPPER360 LIMITED

(Incorporated in Singapore)

(Company Registration No.: 201634929Z)

DIVIDEND POLICY

The board of directors (the "Board") of shopper360 Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce the adoption of a dividend policy that aims to provide shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") with a target annual dividend payout of 30% of the Group's profit attributable to equity holders of the Company as final dividends. Such declaration and payment of dividends shall be determined at the sole discretion of the Board.

In proposing any dividend payout, the Board shall take into account, inter alia:-

  1. the level of the Group's cash and retained earnings;
  2. the Group's projected levels of capital expenditure and other investment plans, including strategic and opportunistic investments;
  3. the Group's working capital requirements and general business and financing conditions;
  4. the market conditions in global and specific market; and
  5. any other factors the Board may deem relevant.

The Board endeavors to maintain a balance between meeting Shareholders' expectations and prudent capital management with a sustainable dividend policy. The Board will continually review the dividend policy and reserves the right in the sole and absolute discretion to update, amend, modify and/or cancel the dividend policy at any time.

Shareholders and investors of the Company should note that the dividend policy is not indicative in any way of, and should not be construed in any manner as, a forecast statement or projection made by the Company or the Board on the future financial results and performance of the Company. In particular, no inference should or can be made from any of the foregoing statements as to the actual future profitability of the Company and the Group, or the ability of the Company to pay dividends. The dividend policy shall in no way constitute a legally binding commitment by the Company in respect of its future dividends.

By order of the Board

Chew Sue Ann

Executive Chairman and Group Managing Director

23 August 2021

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor (the "Sponsor"), ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd., in accordance with Rule 226(2)(b) of the Catalist Rules.

1

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Alice Ng, Director of Continuing Sponsorship, ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd. at 8 Robinson Road, #09-00 ASO Building, Singapore 048544, telephone (65) 6636 4201.

2

Disclaimer

Shopper360 Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 05:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
