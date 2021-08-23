General Announcement::Dividend Policy

SHOPPER360 LIMITED

(Incorporated in Singapore)

(Company Registration No.: 201634929Z)

DIVIDEND POLICY

The board of directors (the "Board") of shopper360 Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce the adoption of a dividend policy that aims to provide shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") with a target annual dividend payout of 30% of the Group's profit attributable to equity holders of the Company as final dividends. Such declaration and payment of dividends shall be determined at the sole discretion of the Board.

In proposing any dividend payout, the Board shall take into account, inter alia:-

the level of the Group's cash and retained earnings; the Group's projected levels of capital expenditure and other investment plans, including strategic and opportunistic investments; the Group's working capital requirements and general business and financing conditions; the market conditions in global and specific market; and any other factors the Board may deem relevant.

The Board endeavors to maintain a balance between meeting Shareholders' expectations and prudent capital management with a sustainable dividend policy. The Board will continually review the dividend policy and reserves the right in the sole and absolute discretion to update, amend, modify and/or cancel the dividend policy at any time.

Shareholders and investors of the Company should note that the dividend policy is not indicative in any way of, and should not be construed in any manner as, a forecast statement or projection made by the Company or the Board on the future financial results and performance of the Company. In particular, no inference should or can be made from any of the foregoing statements as to the actual future profitability of the Company and the Group, or the ability of the Company to pay dividends. The dividend policy shall in no way constitute a legally binding commitment by the Company in respect of its future dividends.

By order of the Board

Chew Sue Ann

Executive Chairman and Group Managing Director

23 August 2021

