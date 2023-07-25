Shoppers Stop Limited is engaged in the business of retailing a range of household and consumer products through departmental stores. It operates approximately 91 departmental stores, over 11 HomeStop stores, approximately 139 specialty beauty stores and over 25 Airport doors. Its products include apparels and non-apparels. Its non-apparel category includes cosmetics, personal accessories and leather goods, home wares, electronics, books and music. The Company, through its Website, Shoppersstop.com, offers international and national brands in men's, women's and kids apparel; gifts and fashion accessories, such as ladies watches, men's watches, artificial jewelry, fine jewelry, handbags, fragrances, men's and women's footwear, home furnishing and decor products. It has over six private brands namely STOP, Kashish, Life, Haute Curry, Velorio Fratini and Elliza Donatein. It offers First Citizen Loyalty Program for customers.

Sector Department Stores