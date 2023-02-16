Advanced search
    SHOPERSTOP   INE498B01024

SHOPPERS STOP LIMITED

(SHOPERSTOP)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:49 2023-02-16 am EST
643.30 INR   +2.38%
12:03pShopify sinks as investors worry over big spending in weak economy
RE
02/15Shopify's revenue forecast fails to impress, shares fall
RE
02/10US Recession Worries Drag Indian Equities Lower; Adani Enterprises Shares Slide 4%
MT
Shopify sinks as investors worry over big spending in weak economy

02/16/2023 | 12:03pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Shopify is seen outside its headquarters in Ottawa

(Reuters) - Shares of Shopify Inc slid 16% on Thursday after the Canadian tech giant's weak forecast for first-quarter revenue and higher cost projections amplified investor concerns over aggressive investments in an economy facing slowing growth. 

Pandemic-related disruptions propelled the company to briefly become Canada's most valuable firm before online demand eased as economies reopened and forced it to launch new products, boost investments and focus on social media integration.

Such investments and Wednesday's warning on macro-challenges have spooked investors concerned about profitability.

Oppenheimer analyst Ken Wong said he was worried about Shopify's "noncommittal spend" and an operating loss projection of about $85 million that could dampen investors' expectations for profitable growth this year.  

"Our outlook reflects the prudence that we think is necessary in this macro environment," company president Harley Finkelstein said in an interview on Thursday.

"It is important right now in this particular macro that you grow the business but you also continue to let revenue fall to the bottom line," he said.

Still, a dozen analysts raised their price targets by as much as $20, betting on growth prospects as the company attracts big clients ready to pay premium price for its services, such as providing tools to set up a website, social media integration and fulfillment.

"While Q1 guidance below consensus is negative, Shopify's execution increases our confidence in the company's ability to navigate through most macro scenarios," RBC analyst Paul Treiber said, maintaining an "outperform" rating and raising his price target to $65 from $55.

"The lack of annual guidance suggests limited near-term visibility to the sustainability of consumer spending," he said.

Some analysts also flagged Shopify's significant exposure to categories such as apparel, which could take a hit from softening consumer spending.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

By Nivedita Balu


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
SHOPIFY INC. -16.25% 44.7287 Delayed Quote.53.82%
SHOPPERS STOP LIMITED 2.38% 643.3 Delayed Quote.-11.42%
Financials
Sales 2023 40 974 M 495 M 495 M
Net income 2023 1 153 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 57,7x
Yield 2023 0,17%
Capitalization 70 536 M 852 M 852 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,72x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 5 403
Free-Float 29,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Venugopal G. Nair Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Karunakaran Mohanasundaram Chief Financial Officer
Basavanhalli S. Nagesh Non-Executive Chairman
Anil Shankar Arasavilli Chief Technology Officer
Vijay Kumar Gupta Secretary, VP-Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHOPPERS STOP LIMITED-11.42%832
WESFARMERS LIMITED7.49%38 538
FIVE BELOW, INC.17.82%11 568
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.33%8 492
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION-3.24%7 843
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.41.97%4 974