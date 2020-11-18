Shopping Centres Australasia Property : Acquisition of Auburn Central Shopping Centre

19 November 2020
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
Acquisition of Auburn Central Shopping Centre
SCA Property Group (ASX: SCP) ("SCP") has agreed to acquire Auburn Central Shopping
Centre from Elanor Retail Property Fund (ASX: ERF) for $129.5 million, an implied fully let yield of 6.0%. Auburn Central is anchored by Woolworths, Aldi and Tong Li supermarkets, with 52 specialty tenants heavily weighted to non-discretionary categories.
This document has been authorised to be released to the ASX by the Board of SCP.
ENDS
Media, Institutional investor and analyst, contact:
Mark Fleming
CFO
SCA Property Group (02) 8243 4900
Unitholders should contact SCP Information Line on 1300 318 976 with any queries.
