Shopping Centres Australasia Property : Acquisition of Auburn Central Shopping Centre

19 November 2020

Acquisition of Auburn Central Shopping Centre

SCA Property Group (ASX: SCP) ("SCP") has agreed to acquire Auburn Central Shopping

Centre from Elanor Retail Property Fund (ASX: ERF) for $129.5 million, an implied fully let yield of 6.0%. Auburn Central is anchored by Woolworths, Aldi and Tong Li supermarkets, with 52 specialty tenants heavily weighted to non-discretionary categories.

