Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group    SCP   AU000000SCP9

SHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERTY GROUP

(SCP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shopping Centres Australasia Property : Acquisition of Auburn Central Shopping Centre

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 05:51pm EST

19 November 2020

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Acquisition of Auburn Central Shopping Centre

SCA Property Group (ASX: SCP) ("SCP") has agreed to acquire Auburn Central Shopping

Centre from Elanor Retail Property Fund (ASX: ERF) for $129.5 million, an implied fully let yield of 6.0%. Auburn Central is anchored by Woolworths, Aldi and Tong Li supermarkets, with 52 specialty tenants heavily weighted to non-discretionary categories.

This document has been authorised to be released to the ASX by the Board of SCP.

ENDS

Media, Institutional investor and analyst, contact:

Mark Fleming

CFO

SCA Property Group (02) 8243 4900

Unitholders should contact SCP Information Line on 1300 318 976 with any queries.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SCA - Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Re Ltd. published this content on 19 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 22:50:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERTY GROUP
05:51pSHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERT : Acquisition of Auburn Central Shopping Ce..
PU
10/26SHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERT : Trading Update and FY21 Guidance
PU
10/22SHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERT : Annual Report to Unitholders
PU
10/01SHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERT : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
09/20Coronavirus Pandemic Threatens to Widen Racial Homeownership Gap
DJ
08/30SHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERT : Taxation Components - SCP Half Year Distr..
PU
08/10SHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERT : SCA Property Group FY20 Results Presentat..
PU
08/10SHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERT : SCA Property Group FY20 Results Announcem..
PU
07/28U.S. Home-Price Growth Decelerated in May -- Update
DJ
02/20SHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERT : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 271 M 198 M 198 M
Net income 2021 164 M 119 M 119 M
Net Debt 2021 915 M 669 M 669 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
Yield 2021 4,95%
Capitalization 2 659 M 1 946 M 1 943 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,2x
EV / Sales 2022 12,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart SHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERTY GROUP
Duration : Period :
Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERTY GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2,29 AUD
Last Close Price 2,47 AUD
Spread / Highest target 5,26%
Spread / Average Target -7,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Mellowes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Marcus Clark Independent Chairman
Mark Fleming Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Belinda Robson Independent Non-Executive Director
Kirstin Irene Ferguson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERTY GROUP-7.49%1 926
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-46.99%24 158
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-14.06%19 062
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST-17.07%9 733
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-23.51%8 166
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-23.29%7 145
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ