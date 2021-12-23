Shopping Centres Australasia Property : Application for quotation of securities - SCP

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

No security currently exists

FROM (Existing Class) +Security description

Securities to be issued under an employee incentive scheme

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

SCP : FULLY PAID UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

14,696

Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Eligible employees of SCA Property Group may be invited to receive stapled securities to the value of $1000 at no purchase cost to the employee. This gives eligible employees an opportunity to take a financial interest in SCA Property Group, and align the interests of employees with SCA Property Group¿s unitholders.

Eligible employees are certain employees that are permanent full time or part time (not casual or fixed term) employees of a subsidiary of SCA MT and:

are not a director of SCA RE or an associate of a director of SCA RE; and

subject to any other matters which the Board considers in its absolute discretion to be relevant.

The stapled securities issued to employees pursuant to the plan are subject to a four year holding lock. This means that employees cannot trade securities issued pursuant to the employee incentive plan for four years from the issue date, unless an employee¿s employment ceases at an earlier date.

Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate No

Issue date

23/12/2021