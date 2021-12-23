Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCP   AU000000SCP9

SHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERTY GROUP

(SCP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Shopping Centres Australasia Property : Application for quotation of securities - SCP

12/23/2021 | 05:27pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

SHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERTY GROUP

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday December 24, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

SCP

FULLY PAID UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

14,696

23/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

SHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERTY GROUP

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

other

SCA Property Group being Shopping Centres Australasia

Property Group RE Limited ABN 47 158 809 851 (SCA RE)

as responsible entity of Shopping Centres Australasia

Property Management Trust ARSN 160 612 626 (SCA MT)

and Shopping Centres Australasia Property Retail Trust

RT: ARSN 160 612 788 (SCA RT)

1.3

ASX issuer code

SCP

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

24/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

No security currently exists

FROM (Existing Class) +Security description

Securities to be issued under an employee incentive scheme

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

SCP : FULLY PAID UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

14,696

Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Eligible employees of SCA Property Group may be invited to receive stapled securities to the value of $1000 at no purchase cost to the employee. This gives eligible employees an opportunity to take a financial interest in SCA Property Group, and align the interests of employees with SCA Property Group¿s unitholders.

Eligible employees are certain employees that are permanent full time or part time (not casual or fixed term) employees of a subsidiary of SCA MT and:

  • are not a director of SCA RE or an associate of a director of SCA RE; and
  • subject to any other matters which the Board considers in its absolute discretion to be relevant.

The stapled securities issued to employees pursuant to the plan are subject to a four year holding lock. This means that employees cannot trade securities issued pursuant to the employee incentive plan for four years from the issue date, unless an employee¿s employment ceases at an earlier date.

Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate No

Issue date

23/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

14,696

use

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Nil

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the

+securities to be quoted

2.983800

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SCA - Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Re Ltd. published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 22:26:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
