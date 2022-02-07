Shopping Centres Australasia Property : Results Half Year 31 December 2021 and Appendix 4D

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group
Directors' Report
For the half year ended 31 December 2021
Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (SCA Property Group (SCA) or the Group) comprises the stapled securities in two Trusts: Shopping Centres Australasia Property Management Trust (Management Trust) and its controlled entities and Shopping
onlyCentres Australasia Property Retail Trust (Retail Trust) (collectively the Trusts).
The Responsible Entity for the Trusts is Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Limited, which presents its report together with the Trusts' Interim Financial Reports for the half year ended 31 December 2021 and the auditor's report thereon.
The Directors' Report is a combined Directors' Report that covers the Trusts. The financial information for the Group is taken from the Interim Consolidated Financial Reports and notes.
1. Directors
The Directors of the Responsible Entity at any time during the half year and up to the date of this report are:
Non-Executive Director and Chairman
Mr Philip Marcus Clark AO
Mr Steven Crane
Non-Executive Director and Deputy Chairman
Dr Kirstin Ferguson
Non-Executive Director (resigned 17 August 2021)
Mr Angus James
Non-Executive Director (appointed 9 December 2021)
Ms Beth Laughton
Non-Executive Director
Ms Belinda Robson
Non-Executive Director
Mr Anthony Mellowes
Executive Director and CEO
Mr Mark Fleming
Executive Director and CFO
The Company Secretary at any time during the half year and up to the date of this report was Ms Erica Rees.
2. Principal activities
The principal activity of the Group during the half year was investment in, and management of, shopping centres in Australia. The materials in this Interim Financial Report include materials that deal with the operational and financial review. Additional materials on these matters is available in the other announcement materials that deal with the results of the Group for the half year.
3. Impact of COVID-19
The events relating to COVID-19 have had an adverse impact on both the operations and financial performance of the Group du ing the half year and prior years. These impacts have included, volatility in the retail sales performance of our tenants, government-imposed trading restrictions on some of our tenants, state and territory legislation implementing the National Cabinet Mandatory Code of Conduct ("Code of Conduct") mandating rent relief and a moratorium on evictions for certain tenants (this
nded for most of Australia in March 2021, although for Victoria and New South Wales similar regulations were reinstated from July 2021 until March 2022), higher than normal rental arrears by our speciality tenants, increased expenses (for example, extra cleaning and security), rent freezes, increased vacancies, reduced leasing spreads, increased incentives and reduced other income.
The main implication of the above on the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements is the recording and collection of rental Forincome. The accounting treatments and key estimates and significant judgements in these areas are set out in note 3 of the Interim
C nsolidated Financial Statements.
The Group remains committed to providing safe, clean and compliant convenience-based shopping centres for our employees, shoppers, retailers and service providers through continued focus on safety and wellbeing. This includes applying an appropriate safety strategy, structured regular reporting to the Board, training programs for employees, training programs for contractors, continuous challenge and improvement on safety achievements, outsourced property and facilities management with safety key performance indicators (KPIs), and appropriate insurance (covering workers' compensation, public liability and property).
4. Property portfolio
The investment portfolio at 31 December 2021 consisted of 99 shopping centres (30 June 2021: 92 shopping centres) valued at
$4,734.0 million which includes held for sale properties of $307.6 million (30 June 2021: $4,000.0 million and $nil respectively). The investment portfolio consists of convenience-based neighbourhood, sub-regional and freestanding shopping centres with a strong weighting towards non-discretionary retail tenants.