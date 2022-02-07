Shopping Centres Australasia Property : Results Half Year 31 December 2021 and Appendix 4D

Net Tangible Assets

31 Dec 2021 31 Dec 2020 Variance Variance $ $ $ % Net tangible asset per security ($ 2.84 2.25 0.59 26.2% per stapled unit)

Details of entities over which control has been gained or lost during the period:

During the period SCA Fund Management Limited was formed. SCA Property Group owns 100% of this entity.

Details of any associates and Joint Venture entities required to be disclosed:

During the period SCA Unlisted Retail Fund 3 was wound up. SCA Property Group had a 26.2% interest in this entity.

Audit

The accounts have been subject to a review report with an unqualified review report conclusion. Refer attached Interim Financial Report.

Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

The Group has a Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP) under which unitholders may elect to have all or part of their distribution entitlements satisfied by the issue of new units rather than being paid in cash. The DRP was activated for the distribution in respect of the half year ended 31 December 2021. The cut-off for electing to participate or change an existing election to participate in the DRP was 5.00pm on 4 January 2022.

In accordance with the DRP Rules, the issue price is calculated as the arithmetic average of the daily volume weighted average price of all sales of Stapled Units sold through a Normal Trade recorded on ASX for the first 10 ASX Trading Days following the business day after the record date, less 1.0% (1.0% being the Board approved DRP discount for this distribution) and rounded to the nearest whole cent. On this basis the issue price of the DRP applying to the distribution in respect of the half year ended 31 December 2021 was $2.88.

Other significant information and commentary on results

See attached ASX announcement and materials referred to below.

For all other information required by Appendix 4D, please refer to the following attached documents:

Directors' report

Interim Financial Report

Results presentation

Erica Rees

Company Secretary

7 February 2022

