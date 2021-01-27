Log in
SHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERTY GROUP

(SCP)
Shopping Centres Australasia Property : SCP Taxation Components 1H FY21

01/27/2021
LEVEL 5, 50 PITT ST, SYDNEY NSW 2000

SCAPROPERTY.COM.AU

28 January 2021

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Information for Custodians

Taxation Components - SCP Half Year Distribution December 2020

Record Date: 31 December 2020

Payment Date: 29 January 2021

Distribution Amount: 5.7 cents per stapled unit

This announcement is relevant to custodians and other intermediary investors in respect of non-resident unitholders. Details of the full year tax components of distributions will be provided in the annual tax statement which will be sent to unitholders in August 2021. Australian resident unitholders should not rely on this announcement for the purposes of completing their income tax return.

SCA Property Group (ASX: SCP) ("SCP") announced on 10 December 2020 the distribution is 5.7 cents per stapled unit for the half year ended 31 December 2020 and will be paid to unitholders on or about 29 January 2021.

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Retail Trust ARSN 160 612 788 (Retail Trust) declares that it is a withholding MIT for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Commonwealth) and has chosen to be an attribution managed investment trust (AMIT) for the purposes of Division 276 of the Income Tax Assessment Act 1997 (Commonwealth) in respect of the income year ending 30 June 2021.

Detailed below are the tax components of the distribution for the period above for SCP (comprising Retail Trust and Shopping Centres Australasia Property Management Trust ARSN 160 612 626 (Management Trust)).

These components are provided solely for the purpose of the withholding MIT non-resident withholding tax under Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 to the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Commonwealth), and the non-resident withholding tax under Subdivision 12-F of Schedule 1 to the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Commonwealth), and should not be used for any other purpose.

Unitholders should seek their own tax advice in relation to this announcement.

Half Year Ended 31 December 2020 (cents per stapled unit)

Retail Trust

Management Trust

SCP

Fund payment

3.680534

0.000000

3.680534

Interest income - Australian sourced

0.021483

0.000000

0.021483

There is no amount of fund payment that is "non-concessional MIT income" or "income excluded from non-concessional MIT Income"

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Limited ABN 47 158 809 851 AFS Licence 426603 as responsible entity of the Shopping Centres Australasia Property Retail Trust ARSN 160612788 and as responsible entity of the Shopping Centres Australasia Property Management Trust ARSN 160612626

28 January 2021

ASX Announcement

Any difference between the Retail Trust distribution and the components listed in the table above represent amounts such as: capital gains (including CGT concession), and/or non- taxable distributions.

This document has been authorised to be release to the ASX by the Board of SCP.

ENDS

Media, Institutional investor and analysts, contact:

Mark Fleming

CFO

SCA Property Group (02) 8243 4900

Unitholders should contact SCP Information Line on 1300 318 976 with any queries.

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

SCA - Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Re Ltd. published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 22:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
