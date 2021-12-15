Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Shoprite Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    SHP   ZAE000012084

SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SHP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 12/14
208.25 ZAR   +1.56%
07:39aSHOPRITE : Capital City opens in Pietermaritzburg
PU
12/13South African rand weaker on Fed meeting expectations
RE
12/13SHOPRITE : Unique products find their way to Shoprite Checkers shelves
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shoprite : Capital City opens in Pietermaritzburg

12/15/2021 | 07:39am EST
Shoprite opened the doors to its new supermarket at the Capital Centre in Pietermaritzburg on Friday, 10 December 2021.

Shoprite Capital City offers customers a convenient shopping experience with 10 pay points and access to several in-store fresh food departments including a Meat Market, Hot & Cold Foods Deli, Bakery and Fresh Fruit and Vegetables.

Customers can also save time by making use of the range of extensive value-added services available at the Money Market Counter in-store. Services include payment of municipal accounts, money transfers, top up of data, airtime or electricity, purchasing gift cards or savings stamps, buying tickets, and even taking out insurance.

The supermarket will be managed by seasoned Branch Manager, Desmond Govender, who joined the Shoprite Group in 2010 and has more than 20 years' experience in retail.

Shoprite Capital City's trading hours are 08:00 - 18:00 from Mondays to Fridays, 08:00 - 17:00 on Saturdays and 09:00 - 15:00 on Sundays.

Disclaimer

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 12:38:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 176 B 10 877 M 10 877 M
Net income 2022 5 387 M 333 M 333 M
Net Debt 2022 26 964 M 1 667 M 1 667 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,3x
Yield 2022 2,66%
Capitalization 114 B 7 079 M 7 057 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 140 000
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shoprite Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 208,25 ZAR
Average target price 195,63 ZAR
Spread / Average Target -6,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pieter Christiaan Engelbrecht Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anton de Bruyn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Wendy Elizabeth Lucas-Bull Independent Chairman
Sizo Njova Operations Manager
Joseph Anthony Rock Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED48.75%7 079
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED74.21%41 005
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.35.67%38 552
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-7.72%23 179
COLES GROUP LIMITED-4.19%16 508
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.72.07%14 515