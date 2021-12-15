Shoprite : Capital City opens in Pietermaritzburg

Shoprite opened the doors to its new supermarket at the Capital Centre in Pietermaritzburg on Friday, 10 December 2021.
Shoprite Capital City offers customers a convenient shopping experience with 10 pay points and access to several in-store fresh food departments including a Meat Market, Hot & Cold Foods Deli, Bakery and Fresh Fruit and Vegetables.
Customers can also save time by making use of the range of extensive value-added services available at the Money Market Counter in-store. Services include payment of municipal accounts, money transfers, top up of data, airtime or electricity, purchasing gift cards or savings stamps, buying tickets, and even taking out insurance.
The supermarket will be managed by seasoned Branch Manager, Desmond Govender, who joined the Shoprite Group in 2010 and has more than 20 years' experience in retail.
Shoprite Capital City's trading hours are 08:00 - 18:00 from Mondays to Fridays, 08:00 - 17:00 on Saturdays and 09:00 - 15:00 on Sundays.
