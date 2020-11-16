Log in
SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED

SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SHP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 11/13
144.33 ZAR   +0.15%
02:39aSHOPRITE : Checkers FreshX brings global coffee icon to its customers
PU
11/12SHOPRITE : Checkers the number one destination for vegan products
PU
11/11SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED : quaterly sales release
Shoprite : Checkers FreshX brings global coffee icon to its customers

11/16/2020 | 02:39am EST

Checkers is already well known for its coffee and stocks the 'Starbucks At Home' retail range of coffee beans and capsules. The Checkers FreshX collaboration with Starbucks will make premium coffee more accessible and bring the Starbucks experience to thousands of consumers through its increased retail footprint.

As Checkers continues to grow and expand its fresh offering, the partnership with Starbucks is another testament to its determination to offer an improved, world-class shopping experience.

Starbucks will be rolled out in the Checkers FreshX supermarkets, which focus on fresh, convenient, upmarket products and experiences. The finest products are brought to customers through partnerships that include hand-crafted artisanal bakery, sushi and chocolatier stations.

Disclaimer

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. published this content on 16 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2020 07:38:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 167 B 10 808 M 10 808 M
Net income 2021 4 229 M 273 M 273 M
Net Debt 2021 25 675 M 1 658 M 1 658 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,1x
Yield 2021 2,82%
Capitalization 79 772 M 5 125 M 5 153 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 147 478
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shoprite Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 138,70 ZAR
Last Close Price 144,33 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target -3,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pieter Christiaan Engelbrecht Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christoffel F. Hendrik Wiese Chairman
Wendy Elizabeth Lucas-Bull Chairman-Designate
Anton de Bruyn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
B. Ram Harisunker Executive Director & Divisional Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED14.62%5 125
WALMART INC.26.67%426 593
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.9.10%38 077
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-17.16%27 978
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-1.25%25 738
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED29.63%20 700
