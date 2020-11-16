Shoprite : Checkers FreshX brings global coffee icon to its customers

Checkers is already well known for its coffee and stocks the 'Starbucks At Home' retail range of coffee beans and capsules. The Checkers FreshX collaboration with Starbucks will make premium coffee more accessible and bring the Starbucks experience to thousands of consumers through its increased retail footprint.



As Checkers continues to grow and expand its fresh offering, the partnership with Starbucks is another testament to its determination to offer an improved, world-class shopping experience.



Starbucks will be rolled out in the Checkers FreshX supermarkets, which focus on fresh, convenient, upmarket products and experiences. The finest products are brought to customers through partnerships that include hand-crafted artisanal bakery, sushi and chocolatier stations.