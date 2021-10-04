Shoprite : Food garden keeps the hunger at bay for hundreds of children

With a heart for vulnerable children in her community, Joyce Morudi started the NOSA early learning and orphans and vulnerable children's centre in Winterveld, northern Gauteng, more than 25 years ago.

To ensure that the vulnerable children at the centre didn't go hungry, Joyce started a food garden in 2012. Now, with the help of Shoprite, the garden is helping to keep around 400 tummies full, every day.

"We started the garden because of having to cook for the more than 80 children at our creche," explains Joyce. We didn't have much money to buy vegetables and ensure healthy meals. But now we grow spinach, beetroot, carrots, cabbage, tomatoes and other crops."

Today the garden's fresh produce is also used in the meals prepared for the facility's 140 aftercare learners and the 160 learners who attend a bridging school at NOSA.

Shoprite came on board as a partner earlier this year and Joyce says the irrigation system that Shoprite installed has made a big difference.