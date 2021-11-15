Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Shoprite Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHP   ZAE000012084

SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SHP)
  Report
185 ZAR   +0.05%
Shoprite : Fostering food security and sustainable livelihoods in Soweto

11/15/2021 | 01:40am EST
Three Soweto women transformed a rubbish dump into a thriving vegetable garden the size of a soccer field.

The Boikanyo Foundation Garden, situated behind Sediba Thuto Primary school in Mapetla, Soweto, was initially started by social worker, Matseke Nkadimeng.

"Our crops are growing so much better since Shoprite has come on board," "We also take food sustainability more seriously than before, because we understand the principals of permaculture and have been using organic methods ever since we've been taught them in the workshops."

- Matseke Nkadimeng, founder of the Boikanyo Foundation Garden

Three Soweto women transformed a rubbish dump into a thriving vegetable garden.

With Shoprite's support, the ladies who work for the garden have benefitted from 18 months' worth of permaculture training, which included gardening skills, seed saving techniques and project management.

"We now sell to community members and have also attended Shoprite Market Days which have helped us a lot, as we meet other customers, and the support has been amazing," says Motseoane.

Aside from training and support through Market Days, Shoprite has also supplied this women-led food garden with water infrastructure and planting material.

Motseoane says they hope their garden continues to go from strength to strength. "We hope to grow, be more successful and have an even bigger space of our own one day."

Since 2015 Shoprite has supported more than 150 community food gardens and over 2 500 home gardens.

Disclaimer

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 06:39:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
