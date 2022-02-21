Shoprite : From Shelf Packer to Branch Manager at Shoprite in just 10 years

Daniel Diole (31) from Meriting, Rustenburg, climbed the career ladder from Grocery Shelf Packer to Branch Manager in just 10 years thanks to his can-do attitude and tenacity.

After joining the Shoprite in 2011, Diole was determined to develop himself through the internal training courses and programmes on offer to gain a competitive edge and build his career. He also studied part-time and obtained a qualification in Human Resource Management from MSC Business College.

From Grocery Shelf Packer, Diole was first promoted to the position of Baker and then to Trainee Manager. He has since held various management positions - including Sales Manager and Fresh Foods Manager - before becoming a Branch Manager in 2019. Today he is the Branch Manager of the new Shoprite Sunrise Park.