Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Shoprite Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHP   ZAE000012084

SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SHP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shoprite : From Shelf Packer to Branch Manager at Shoprite in just 10 years

02/21/2022 | 06:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Daniel Diole (31) from Meriting, Rustenburg, climbed the career ladder from Grocery Shelf Packer to Branch Manager in just 10 years thanks to his can-do attitude and tenacity.

After joining the Shoprite in 2011, Diole was determined to develop himself through the internal training courses and programmes on offer to gain a competitive edge and build his career. He also studied part-time and obtained a qualification in Human Resource Management from MSC Business College.

From Grocery Shelf Packer, Diole was first promoted to the position of Baker and then to Trainee Manager. He has since held various management positions - including Sales Manager and Fresh Foods Manager - before becoming a Branch Manager in 2019. Today he is the Branch Manager of the new Shoprite Sunrise Park.

Daniel Diole climbed the career ladder from Grocery Shelf Packer to Branch Manager in just 10 years thanks to his can-do attitude and tenacity.

"I started working at Shoprite to provide for my family and quickly realised that with the job security provided, I could focus on developing myself and ultimately my career," says Diole.

The Shoprite Group is South Africa's largest private sector employer with over 140 000 employees, excluding indirect employment. Despite the effect of the lockdown and unrest on retail trade, the Group still managed to create 4 608 new jobs in South Africa in the past financial year.

Over the past five years, the Group has spent more than R700 million on extensive retail skills and training programmes and about 65% of its employees are youth (under the age of 35).

"I started working at Shoprite by chance, but found my passion and now can't imagine myself in any other job. I work in retail for the joy of working with and serving people - it's the reason I wake up in the morning and look forward to my day."

- Daniel Diole, Branch Manager

Disclaimer

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 11:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED
06:21aSHOPRITE : From Shelf Packer to Branch Manager at Shoprite in just 10 years
PU
06:21aSHOPRITE : From Till Packer to Branch Manager at Africa's largest retailer
PU
02/18SHOPRITE : Elderly Khayelitsha residents' first aquarium visit arranged by Shoprite
PU
02/17SHOPRITE : Wesbank community gets new Usave
PU
02/16SHOPRITE : donates trees to Munsieville
PU
02/15SHOPRITE : Unemployed Rustenburg youth becomes Trainee Manager at Shoprite Moruleng
PU
02/14Shoprite Holdings Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ended 2 January..
CI
02/14SHOPRITE : first female truck driver helps hundreds more take the driver...
PU
02/11SHOPRITE : Checkers does it again!
PU
02/10SHOPRITE : quick to assist flooded Mamelodi community
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 180 B 11 893 M 11 893 M
Net income 2022 5 767 M 382 M 382 M
Net Debt 2022 26 775 M 1 774 M 1 774 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,7x
Yield 2022 2,66%
Capitalization 126 B 8 354 M 8 354 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 140 000
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shoprite Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 230,07 ZAR
Average target price 241,86 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 5,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pieter Christiaan Engelbrecht Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anton de Bruyn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Wendy Elizabeth Lucas-Bull Independent Chairman
Sizo Njova Operations Manager
Joseph Anthony Rock Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED10.14%8 354
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD12.70%43 706
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-12.81%35 342
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-2.33%21 563
COLES GROUP LIMITED-7.75%15 862
CARREFOUR12.88%15 791