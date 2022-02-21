Shoprite : From Till Packer to Branch Manager at Africa's largest retailer

Charity Malope (36) from Dennilton, Mpumalanga, started her journey at Shoprite in 2008 as a Till Packer. She has since worked her way up to the position of Branch Manager.
Malope's first promotion was to the position of Cashier and then to Customer Service Clerk, a position she believes afforded her the much-needed experience required to grow into a management position.
In April 2013 she took up the position of Trainee Manager and held various management positions - including Sales Manager and Fresh Foods Manager - before becoming a Branch Manager in 2019. Today she is the Branch Manager of the new Shoprite Siyabuswa Lifestyle Centre.
"I was unemployed before I started working at Shoprite, but always saw the Mobile Soup Kitchens serve in my community. It became my mission to work for Shoprite, a company that looks after communities."
- Charity Malope, Branch Manager
With more than 140 000 employees, of which 64% are women, the Shoprite Group is South Africa's largest private sector employer. Over the past five years, it has spent more than R700 million on extensive skills development and training programmes.
"Dedication, hard work and being willing to go the extra mile are some of the ingredients that have helped me become successful in my career. I have learnt to be extraordinary in every task I perform, but above all I have learnt that teamwork really makes the dream work. I often share my knowledge and experience with my colleagues so that they can also learn about what I have learnt at Shoprite and this is what makes it simple for me to lead my team," adds Malope.
