Shoprite : From Till Packer to Branch Manager at Africa's largest retailer

Charity Malope (36) from Dennilton, Mpumalanga, started her journey at Shoprite in 2008 as a Till Packer. She has since worked her way up to the position of Branch Manager. Malope's first promotion was to the position of Cashier and then to Customer Service Clerk, a position she believes afforded her the much-needed experience required to grow into a management position. In April 2013 she took up the position of Trainee Manager and held various management positions - including Sales Manager and Fresh Foods Manager - before becoming a Branch Manager in 2019. Today she is the Branch Manager of the new Shoprite Siyabuswa Lifestyle Centre.

"I was unemployed before I started working at Shoprite, but always saw the Mobile Soup Kitchens serve in my community. It became my mission to work for Shoprite, a company that looks after communities." - Charity Malope, Branch Manager

