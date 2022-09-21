Shoprite : How a deal with Checkers grew a natural pet snack business in eight months

Natural pet snack business Maneli Pets has grown its employee count from 35 to 55 people in 18 months following access to the Checkers' consumer market through its standalone Petshop Science stores.

Maneli Pets initially struck a deal to supply the first Petshop Science store located in the Fairbridge Mall in Brackenfell, and its Happy Hounds products sold out within the first weekend.

Nhlanhla Dlamini, Maneli Pets founder, says the initial plan was to slowly start supplying more Checkers and Petshop Science stores, but the enthusiasm for his products rapidly changed these plans.