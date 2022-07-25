Shoprite : Little Shop is back and even better – with minis made from recycled mate...

Checkers Little Shop is back by popular demand, and this time the 24 new collectable minis are made from 100% recycled plastic and responsibly sourced paper.

The mini collectables include some of South Africa's most recognisable brands, including a Sixty60 delivery bike, Nescafé Gold, Baby Soft toilet paper, Huggies Gold nappies, Lindt chocolate, Tastic Rice, FutureLife and even Simple Truth plant-based sausages.

As part of the supermarket's ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability, the minis are made from 100% recycled plastic - including discarded refrigerators, water bottles, goggles - as well as Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-approved, responsibly sourced cardboard and paper. The handy collector's case is locally made and 100% recyclable.

Exclusive to Xtra Savings members, customers will receive a free Little Shop collectable for every R200 spent in Checkers, Checkers Hyper, Checkers Foods and via Sixty60. Joining the Xtra Savings programme is free of charge, and customers who purchase any participating brands and swipe their rewards card also stand to win their share of R100 000 in prizes.