Shoprite : More than R1 million in prizes up for grabs in Shoprite's small business...

Willie Peters, General Manager: Marketing
Mpumi Motsabi from Toys With Roots, one of the previous Shoprite Hustle winners. Toys With Roots supplies an exclusive range of African dolls to the Shoprite Group.
Established small business owners, aged 18 or over and a citizen or permanent resident of South Africa, are eligible to apply. Entries must be submitted online by 19 September 2021, and winners will be announced between 27 September and 31 October 2021. Terms and conditions apply.
Past Shoprite Hustle winners include small businesses from various sectors including fashion, agriculture, education, beauty, green energy and tourism.
