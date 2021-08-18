Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Shoprite Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHP   ZAE000012084

SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SHP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shoprite : More than R1 million in prizes up for grabs in Shoprite's small business...

08/18/2021 | 04:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shoprite is once again stepping up to enable entrepreneurs to grow their businesses with the 2021 Shoprite Hustle competition.

The annual competition boosts small business development and will celebrate established and promising small business owners who stand to win a share of more than R1 million in prizes. The 20 winners will each receive R50 000 in cash, a laptop, digital and social media support and access to Startup Circles' Ignition programme.

Shoprite recognises the critical role the more than 2 million SMME's (Small Medium and Micro Enterprises) in South Africa, many of which are in the informal sector, play in growing the country's economic future.

Your browser does not support the audio tag.
Willie Peters, General Manager: Marketing
Mpumi Motsabi from Toys With Roots, one of the previous Shoprite Hustle winners. Toys With Roots supplies an exclusive range of African dolls to the Shoprite Group.

Established small business owners, aged 18 or over and a citizen or permanent resident of South Africa, are eligible to apply. Entries must be submitted online by 19 September 2021, and winners will be announced between 27 September and 31 October 2021. Terms and conditions apply.

Past Shoprite Hustle winners include small businesses from various sectors including fashion, agriculture, education, beauty, green energy and tourism.

Disclaimer

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 08:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED
04:14aSHOPRITE : New digital business unit refines Shoprite's precision retailing
PU
04:14aSHOPRITE : More than R1 million in prizes up for grabs in Shoprite's small busin..
PU
08/13SHOPRITE : Farming cooperative helps provide livelihoods
PU
08/12SHOPRITE : sowing the seeds of hope in Langa and Paarl communities
PU
08/12SHOPRITE : launches world-class butchery learning programme
PU
08/11Shoprite Holdings Limited Announces Board Appointments
CI
08/11SHOPRITE : Meet SA's Top 10 boerewors makers
PU
08/10SHOPRITE : is restoring operations in record time
PU
08/02SHOPRITE : Usave lends helping hand to Aberdeen soup kitchen
PU
07/29South Africa property, retail firms bet on townships despite unrest
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 165 B 11 098 M 11 098 M
Net income 2021 4 683 M 315 M 315 M
Net Debt 2021 24 331 M 1 639 M 1 639 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,4x
Yield 2021 2,77%
Capitalization 93 694 M 6 303 M 6 311 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 140 000
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shoprite Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 169,91 ZAR
Average target price 166,25 ZAR
Spread / Average Target -2,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pieter Christiaan Engelbrecht Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anton de Bruyn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Wendy Elizabeth Lucas-Bull Independent Chairman
Sizo Njova Operations Manager
Joseph Anthony Rock Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED21.36%6 303
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.19.23%43 734
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.31.46%38 745
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED31.51%31 663
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-8.48%22 928
COLES GROUP LIMITED1.05%17 745