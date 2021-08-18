Shoprite : More than R1 million in prizes up for grabs in Shoprite's small business...

Shoprite is once again stepping up to enable entrepreneurs to grow their businesses with the 2021 Shoprite Hustle competition.

The annual competition boosts small business development and will celebrate established and promising small business owners who stand to win a share of more than R1 million in prizes. The 20 winners will each receive R50 000 in cash, a laptop, digital and social media support and access to Startup Circles' Ignition programme.

Shoprite recognises the critical role the more than 2 million SMME's (Small Medium and Micro Enterprises) in South Africa, many of which are in the informal sector, play in growing the country's economic future.