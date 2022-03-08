Log in
Shoprite : and Checkers Market Day empowers community food gardeners to se...

03/08/2022
Local community food gardens will have the opportunity to sell their fresh produce directly to the public at selected Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets nationwide on Thursday, 10 March 2022.

"We first introduced Market Day in 2017 to further extend our support of the many community food gardens Shoprite and Checkers partners with. It provides the gardens with a platform to sell their fresh produce and to promote themselves to a wider customer base. Garden members gain invaluable skills about operating in a formal retail environment and it creates additional income earning opportunities," said Judy Maluleka, CSI Manager for the Shoprite Group.

Twenty-four food gardens will participate in Market Day, selling fresh and organic produce such as spinach, green peppers, tomatoes, cabbage, lettuce and green beans.

To support Market Day, visit the following participating Shoprite or Checkers supermarkets on Thursday, 10 March 2022:

GAUTENG:

  • Farm to Folk - Checkers FX Emfuleni
  • Siyakhula/Reahola - Checkers Grey Owl Midstream
  • NOSA Early Learning Orphans and Vulnerable Children's Centre - Checkers Pretoria North
  • Carroll Shaw Memorial Centre - Checkers Tambotie Mall Randfontein
  • Mahata Mmoho - Checkers Hyper Vanderbijlpark
  • Dithaka Dikopane Cooperative - Checkers Southgate
  • Ufuzo Agricultural & Dropping Off Centre - Checkers Bracken Gardens

FREE STATE:

  • Phahamang Basadi Community Garden - Shoprite Parys
  • Epilepsy South Africa (Parys) - Checkers Parys 2
  • Ntoanatsatsi Community Garden - Shoprite Setsing
  • Free State Rural Women Assembly Agroecological Hub - Shoprite Botshabelo Mall
  • Qholaqhwe Garden Project - Shoprite Mandela Park

KWAZULU-NATAL:

  • Iqabungelihle Cooperative - Checkers Hyper Gateway
  • Thubelihle Special Opportunity School - Shoprite Ladysmith
  • Velemseni Farming Group - Shoprite Estcourt
  • Siyazondla kwaPhindangene - Shoprite Ulundi

LIMPOPO:

  • Radical School of Entrepreneurship - Checkers Tzaneen Lifestyle
  • St. Scholastica OV Program Food Garden - Shoprite Elim
  • We Can Women's Development Co-op - Shoprite Paledi
  • Ratanang Agricultural Cooperative Limited - Shoprite Mankweng

NORTH WEST:

  • Nthabiseng Skills' Training Centre for the Disabled - Checkers Hyper Rustenburg
  • Bakgatla Ba Mosetlha - Shoprite Temba

MPUMALANGA:

  • Too Fresh Produce Cooperative - Shoprite Ermelo

WESTERN CAPE:

  • Siyazama - Checkers Somerset West

Hunger relief is at the core of the Shoprite Group's corporate social investment programmes. Through its Act For Change programme, the Group supports more than 160 community food gardens and over 2 500 home gardens, which impacts almost 17 000 beneficiaries. In the past year, more than 570 community members were trained in sustainable food gardening, assisting them to generate an income while growing nutritious and organic food.

The Shoprite Group's support for the community food gardens includes an 18-month agricultural training and mentorship programme for community members, and the supply of seeds, seedlings, gardening implements, water-supply infrastructure and shade-netting.

