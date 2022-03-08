Shoprite : and Checkers Market Day empowers community food gardeners to se...

Local community food gardens will have the opportunity to sell their fresh produce directly to the public at selected Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets nationwide on Thursday, 10 March 2022.

"We first introduced Market Day in 2017 to further extend our support of the many community food gardens Shoprite and Checkers partners with. It provides the gardens with a platform to sell their fresh produce and to promote themselves to a wider customer base. Garden members gain invaluable skills about operating in a formal retail environment and it creates additional income earning opportunities," said Judy Maluleka, CSI Manager for the Shoprite Group.

Twenty-four food gardens will participate in Market Day, selling fresh and organic produce such as spinach, green peppers, tomatoes, cabbage, lettuce and green beans.