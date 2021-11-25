Shoprite : customers donate school shoes to Free State learners

The generosity of Shoprite customers resulted in 400 learners in Taung, North West and Warrenton, Northern Cape each receiving a new pair of school shoes. The funds were raised via shopper donations to Shoprite's #ActForChange Fund till-point donation facility, and beneficiary organisation Meals on Wheels identified a need at the Thuso Primary School in the North West and the Warrenton Combined School in the Northern Cape.

Shoprite ensured that each learner received a kit containing their school shoes, as well as polish, a shoe brush and a snack pack. The supermarket chain also donated two microwaves, two kettles, crockery as well as various gardening tools to the school.



Grocery items including 10kg bags of samp, rice, maize meal, flour and sugar were donated by Meals on Wheels, while the Shoprite Mobile Soup Kitchen was also on hand to serve the school's learners with a nutritious meal.



Learners at Thuso Primary School received a kit containing their school shoes, as well as polish, a shoe brush and a snack pack.

"We are very grateful to Shoprite, their customers and Meals on Wheels for this kind donation, as the school shoes really are much-needed." - Kenosi Onewamang, principal at the Thuso Primary School

Learners at the Warrenton Combined School trying on their new shoes.

"The donation of groceries, kitchen appliances and gardening tools will also make a huge difference." -Annelize Botha, principal at the Warrenton Combined School

