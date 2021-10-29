Log in
    SHP   ZAE000012084

SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SHP)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 10/28
181.94 ZAR   -0.71%
03:59aShoprite opens at Flagstaff Square creating 42 jobs
PU
10/28More than 160 new jobs created with Checkers Corkwood Square opening
PU
10/26South African lender Absa names Sello Moloko as next chairman
RE
Shoprite opens at Flagstaff Square creating 42 jobs

10/29/2021 | 03:59am EDT
Shoprite created 42 new jobs with the opening of its supermarket at the Flagstaff Square shopping centre in the Eastern Cape.

Shoprite Flagstaff Square offers customers a convenient shopping experience with 19 pay points and access to several in-store fresh food departments including a Meat Market, Hot & Cold Foods Deli, Bakery and Fresh Fruit and Vegetables.

Customers can also save time by making use of the range of extensive value-added services available at the Money Market Counter in-store. Services include payment of municipal accounts, money transfers, top up of data, airtime or electricity, purchasing gift cards or savings stamps, buying tickets, and even taking out insurance.

The store will be managed by Nkululeko Jafta, who joined the Shoprite Group in 2018.

Shoprite Flagstaff Square's trading hours are 08:00 - 19:00 from Mondays to Fridays and 07:00 - 17:00 on Saturdays and Sundays.

Employees at Shoprite Flagstaff Square celebrate the opening of the new store.

WATCH: Shoprite Flagstaff Square employees singing and dancing ahead of the new store's grand opening (footage courtesy of Flagstaff Square shopping centre):

Disclaimer

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 07:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 174 B 11 528 M 11 528 M
Net income 2022 5 306 M 351 M 351 M
Net Debt 2022 26 964 M 1 781 M 1 781 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,0x
Yield 2022 3,06%
Capitalization 99 735 M 6 606 M 6 589 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 140 000
Free-Float 84,3%
Managers and Directors
Pieter Christiaan Engelbrecht Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anton de Bruyn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Wendy Elizabeth Lucas-Bull Independent Chairman
Sizo Njova Operations Manager
Joseph Anthony Rock Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED29.96%6 606
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED69.19%40 503
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.33.67%38 127
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-5.43%23 603
COLES GROUP LIMITED-4.30%17 486
CARREFOUR10.69%14 075