Shoprite opens at Flagstaff Square creating 42 jobs

Shoprite created 42 new jobs with the opening of its supermarket at the Flagstaff Square shopping centre in the Eastern Cape.

Shoprite Flagstaff Square offers customers a convenient shopping experience with 19 pay points and access to several in-store fresh food departments including a Meat Market, Hot & Cold Foods Deli, Bakery and Fresh Fruit and Vegetables.



Customers can also save time by making use of the range of extensive value-added services available at the Money Market Counter in-store. Services include payment of municipal accounts, money transfers, top up of data, airtime or electricity, purchasing gift cards or savings stamps, buying tickets, and even taking out insurance.



The store will be managed by Nkululeko Jafta, who joined the Shoprite Group in 2018.



Shoprite Flagstaff Square's trading hours are 08:00 - 19:00 from Mondays to Fridays and 07:00 - 17:00 on Saturdays and Sundays.

