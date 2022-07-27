Shoprite : takes Petshop Science online with premium brands & home d...

The Shoprite Group is expanding its ecommerce presence by taking its Petshop Science brand online. This comes as the pet economy continues to grow in South Africa - in just one year, Petshop Science has opened 22 physical stores around the country.

Petshop Science Online offers a broad selection of more than 2 000 pet-related products. These include food, treats, toys, and more from premium brands like Hills, Montego, Dog's Life, Eukanuba, Ultra Dog, Royal Canin, Rogz and Nandoe.

With the pet sector in South Africa now worth over R7 billion, the Group continues to expand its pet-related offerings. It launched pet insurance in 2020 and now offers SA's most affordable pet insurance, from just R69 per month. In 2021, the Group became the first local retailer to open standalone Petshop Science stores.