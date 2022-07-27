Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Shoprite Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHP   ZAE000012084

SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SHP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-25
219.22 ZAR   +4.71%
02:52aSHOPRITE : takes Petshop Science online with premium brands & home d...
PU
07/26South Africa's Pick n Pay vows to bear down on prices as sales rise
RE
07/26South Africa's Shoprite chalks up 9.6% annual sales rise
RE
Summary 
Summary

Shoprite : takes Petshop Science online with premium brands & home d...

07/27/2022 | 02:52am EDT
The Shoprite Group is expanding its ecommerce presence by taking its Petshop Science brand online. This comes as the pet economy continues to grow in South Africa - in just one year, Petshop Science has opened 22 physical stores around the country.

Petshop Science Online offers a broad selection of more than 2 000 pet-related products. These include food, treats, toys, and more from premium brands like Hills, Montego, Dog's Life, Eukanuba, Ultra Dog, Royal Canin, Rogz and Nandoe.

With the pet sector in South Africa now worth over R7 billion, the Group continues to expand its pet-related offerings. It launched pet insurance in 2020 and now offers SA's most affordable pet insurance, from just R69 per month. In 2021, the Group became the first local retailer to open standalone Petshop Science stores.

"We've been working hard to deliver superior service, range, and value to local pet parents. With the launch of Petshop Science Online, we're adding another way for South Africans to access all of this - but without leaving their homes"

- Mark Cotton, Head of eCommerce at the Group.

Listen to Mark Cotton, Shoprite Group Head of eCommerce:

<_ui3a_includeclientlib categories="holdings.speechkit">

Petshop Science customers can now also create online profiles for their pets, which include their pet's name, birth date, type and breed. Customers can access these profiles in stores, and it enables PetShop Science to serve loyal shoppers with special offers tailored to their pets' needs.

To celebrate the launch, the Petshop Science Online will feature over 250 items on special, including the following deals:

  • 25% Off Hills Pet Nutrition Dry Food
  • 50% Off Olympic Professional Dog Food
  • 20% Off Nexgard & Frontline Tick & Flea Treatments
  • Buy 2 & Get 1 Free on Montego 500g Chewies Treats

Delivery is FREE for orders over R450. A R75 delivery fee will apply to orders less than this. Orders placed by 16h00 within a 60km radius from Cape Town CBD and Sandton will qualify for next-day delivery.

Disclaimer

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 06:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
