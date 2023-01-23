Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Shoprite Holdings Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHP   ZAE000012084

SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD

(SHP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-19
243.21 ZAR   -0.48%
10:41aMerger Conditions : acquisition of select Massmart businesses
PU
01/09Shoprite : With almost 50% of vegan market share, Checkers' plant-based products gain popularity
PU
2022South African Retailer Shoprite Closes Massmart Acquisition
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Merger conditions: acquisition of select Massmart businesses

01/23/2023 | 10:41am EST
Corporate News | Jan 23, 2023

Following the Shoprite Group's announcement in August 2021 that it intended to acquire select businesses from Massmart Holdings Limited - including Cambridge Food, Rhino and Massfresh (comprising Fruitspot and two meat processing plants), as well as 12 Cash & Carry stores - the Competition Tribunal approved the aforementioned transaction on 9 December 2022, subject to certain conditions.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. published this content on 23 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2023 15:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 206 B 12 052 M 12 052 M
Net income 2023 6 583 M 384 M 384 M
Net Debt 2023 33 613 M 1 962 M 1 962 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,6x
Yield 2023 2,90%
Capitalization 132 B 7 703 M 7 703 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
EV / Sales 2024 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 140 000
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Shoprite Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 243,21 ZAR
Average target price 261,57 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 7,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pieter Christiaan Engelbrecht Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anton de Bruyn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Wendy Elizabeth Lucas-Bull Independent Chairman
Linda de Beer Independent Non-Executive Director
Nonkululeko N. Gobodo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD7.62%7 703
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.5.32%40 542
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-13.64%28 104
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION5.56%21 329
COLES GROUP LIMITED2.57%15 904
CARREFOUR10.90%14 470