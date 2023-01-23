Merger conditions: acquisition of select Massmart businesses

Corporate News | Jan 23, 2023
Following the Shoprite Group's announcement in August 2021 that it intended to acquire select businesses from Massmart Holdings Limited - including Cambridge Food, Rhino and Massfresh (comprising Fruitspot and two meat processing plants), as well as 12 Cash & Carry stores - the Competition Tribunal approved the aforementioned transaction on 9 December 2022, subject to certain conditions.
