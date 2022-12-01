Advanced search
    SHP   ZAE000012084

SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD

(SHP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-29
252.12 ZAR   +0.78%
Shoprite : Mellerware doubles capacity after exclusive agreement with Shoprite

12/01/2022 | 01:34am EST
Within two months of closing an exclusive deal with the Shoprite Group, appliance manufacturer Mellerware has doubled the number of production employees and assembly lines at their factory in Parow, Cape Town.

n

The local manufacturer, founded in a garage in the mid-1980's, now employs more than 50 people within their production facility - of which over 70% are female - who operate a printing facility, five assembly lines and two sub-assembly lines to produce an exclusive range of small household appliances for the Group.

n

The range of Mellerwarebasics appliances include kettles* and hot plates, retail from R149.99 each, and is available exclusively from Shoprite, Checkers, and Usave supermarkets nationwide.

"The Shoprite Group is committed to increasing localisation of goods, delivering quality products at great value and reducing our environmental impact. Our partnership with Mellerware ticks all of these boxes."&nbsp;

n

- Maude Modise, General Manager: Enterprise & Supplier Development at the Group

After an exclusive agreement with Shoprite, Mellerware doubled their number of production employees and assembly lines at their factory in Parow, Cape Town.

"This exclusive partnership with the Shoprite Group has enabled us to uplift the local community by developing skills and creating employment, as well as make quality but affordable small appliances more accessible to consumers through their supermarkets."&nbsp;

n

- Aidan de Vos, Managing Director of Creative Housewares of which Mellerware is the original brand

It has also drastically reduced the number of imported appliances available from the Group's stores, in its continued efforts to source locally and create employment opportunities as far as possible.

n

&nbsp;

n

&nbsp;

n

*Mellerwarebasics kettles contain Strix thermostatic controls, which are fitted into more than one in every three electric kettles worldwide and are manufactured to consistently exceed 12 000 cycles of normal operation.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 06:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 206 B 12 146 M 12 146 M
Net income 2023 6 583 M 388 M 388 M
Net Debt 2023 33 613 M 1 981 M 1 981 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,3x
Yield 2023 2,80%
Capitalization 137 B 8 062 M 8 062 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
EV / Sales 2024 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 140 000
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Shoprite Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 252,12 ZAR
Average target price 259,71 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 3,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pieter Christiaan Engelbrecht Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anton de Bruyn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Wendy Elizabeth Lucas-Bull Independent Chairman
Sizo Njova Operations Manager
Linda de Beer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD20.70%8 062
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD12.08%36 170
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-15.12%31 454
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-0.42%20 288
COLES GROUP LIMITED-5.52%15 214
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.5.47%13 867