Shoprite : Mellerware doubles capacity after exclusive agreement with Shoprite

Within two months of closing an exclusive deal with the Shoprite Group, appliance manufacturer Mellerware has doubled the number of production employees and assembly lines at their factory in Parow, Cape Town.
The local manufacturer, founded in a garage in the mid-1980's, now employs more than 50 people within their production facility - of which over 70% are female - who operate a printing facility, five assembly lines and two sub-assembly lines to produce an exclusive range of small household appliances for the Group.
The range of Mellerwarebasics appliances include kettles* and hot plates, retail from R149.99 each, and is available exclusively from Shoprite, Checkers, and Usave supermarkets nationwide.
"The Shoprite Group is committed to increasing localisation of goods, delivering quality products at great value and reducing our environmental impact. Our partnership with Mellerware ticks all of these boxes."
- Maude Modise, General Manager: Enterprise & Supplier Development at the Group
After an exclusive agreement with Shoprite, Mellerware doubled their number of production employees and assembly lines at their factory in Parow, Cape Town.
"This exclusive partnership with the Shoprite Group has enabled us to uplift the local community by developing skills and creating employment, as well as make quality but affordable small appliances more accessible to consumers through their supermarkets."
- Aidan de Vos, Managing Director of Creative Housewares of which Mellerware is the original brand
It has also drastically reduced the number of imported appliances available from the Group's stores, in its continued efforts to source locally and create employment opportunities as far as possible.
*Mellerwarebasics kettles contain Strix thermostatic controls, which are fitted into more than one in every three electric kettles worldwide and are manufactured to consistently exceed 12 000 cycles of normal operation.
