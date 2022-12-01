Shoprite : Mellerware doubles capacity after exclusive agreement with Shoprite

Within two months of closing an exclusive deal with the Shoprite Group, appliance manufacturer Mellerware has doubled the number of production employees and assembly lines at their factory in Parow, Cape Town.

The local manufacturer, founded in a garage in the mid-1980's, now employs more than 50 people within their production facility - of which over 70% are female - who operate a printing facility, five assembly lines and two sub-assembly lines to produce an exclusive range of small household appliances for the Group.

The range of Mellerwarebasics appliances include kettles* and hot plates, retail from R149.99 each, and is available exclusively from Shoprite, Checkers, and Usave supermarkets nationwide.

