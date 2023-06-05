Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Shoprite Holdings Ltd
  News
  Summary
    SHP   ZAE000012084

SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD

(SHP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-01
199.28 ZAR   +1.53%
02:55aShoprite : More than R10 million collected through a buy-back initiative for recyclable material
PU
05/19Shoprite Holdings Ltd Announces Step Down of Wendy Lucas-Bull as Member of the SEC
CI
05/08JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) acquired an unknown minority stake in Shoprite Holdings Ltd (JSE:SHP)
CI
Shoprite : More than R10 million collected through a buy-back initiative for recyclable material

06/05/2023 | 02:55am EDT
More than R10 million has been paid out to community members and over 10 million kilograms of waste diverted from landfill by Packa-Ching, a Polyco recycling initiative supported by Shoprite.

n

With mobile units operating in low-income areas where recycling infrastructure is hard to come by, Packa-Ching incentivises communities to collect and recycle waste. Recyclable packaging materials, including plastic, glass, cans, and paper, are weighed, and community members are paid instantly via a cashless eWallet system. The funds can be used at any participating retailer or can be withdrawn or transferred to anyone in South Africa.

n

Packa-Ching launched its first mobile unit in August 2017 in Langa, Cape Town and has since expanded nationwide. The 15th Packa-Ching unit recently launched in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal. The initiative's unique model is entrepreneur-focused, and each unit is owner-operated. The programme provides an income-earning opportunity for both the community members and the waste entrepreneurs.

n

"Newcastle is a job-scarce area and we've seen the positive impact that our first unit had on our business and the community. As more people see value in recycling, the demand has grown tremendously. People can earn a living and with our new unit we've created five permanent jobs," says Phila Dlamini, co-owner of Mpilenhle Packa-Ching in Newcastle.

Over 10 million kilograms of waste diverted from landfill by Packa-Ching, a Polyco recycling initiative supported by Shoprite.

Servicing more than 80 communities and schools across South Africa, Packa-Ching has created more than 57 new jobs since its inception via the Shoprite Group's participation in the YES (Youth Employment Service) initiative. YES is a collaborative effort between government, business and labour aimed at combating high youth unemployment by providing job opportunities and skills development for young people.

More than R10 million collected through a buy-back initiative for recyclable material.

"This initiative aligns with Shoprite's efforts to uplift lives every day through programmes that promote sustainable practices and reduce the impact on the environment while providing economic opportunity in vulnerable areas. This circular economy has a positive impact on the environment and communities."&nbsp;

n

- Sanjeev Raghubir, Sustainability Manager of the Shoprite Group

Attachments

Disclaimer

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2023 06:54:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
