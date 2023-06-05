Shoprite : More than R10 million collected through a buy-back initiative for recyclable material

More than R10 million has been paid out to community members and over 10 million kilograms of waste diverted from landfill by Packa-Ching, a Polyco recycling initiative supported by Shoprite.

With mobile units operating in low-income areas where recycling infrastructure is hard to come by, Packa-Ching incentivises communities to collect and recycle waste. Recyclable packaging materials, including plastic, glass, cans, and paper, are weighed, and community members are paid instantly via a cashless eWallet system. The funds can be used at any participating retailer or can be withdrawn or transferred to anyone in South Africa.

Packa-Ching launched its first mobile unit in August 2017 in Langa, Cape Town and has since expanded nationwide. The 15th Packa-Ching unit recently launched in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal. The initiative's unique model is entrepreneur-focused, and each unit is owner-operated. The programme provides an income-earning opportunity for both the community members and the waste entrepreneurs.

"Newcastle is a job-scarce area and we've seen the positive impact that our first unit had on our business and the community. As more people see value in recycling, the demand has grown tremendously. People can earn a living and with our new unit we've created five permanent jobs," says Phila Dlamini, co-owner of Mpilenhle Packa-Ching in Newcastle.

n","@type":"shopriteholdings/components/content/text"}}" id="text-b4f20aae0a" class="cmp-text">

More than R10 million has been paid out to community members and over 10 million kilograms of waste diverted from landfill by Packa-Ching, a Polyco recycling initiative supported by Shoprite.

With mobile units operating in low-income areas where recycling infrastructure is hard to come by, Packa-Ching incentivises communities to collect and recycle waste. Recyclable packaging materials, including plastic, glass, cans, and paper, are weighed, and community members are paid instantly via a cashless eWallet system. The funds can be used at any participating retailer or can be withdrawn or transferred to anyone in South Africa.

Packa-Ching launched its first mobile unit in August 2017 in Langa, Cape Town and has since expanded nationwide. The 15th Packa-Ching unit recently launched in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal. The initiative's unique model is entrepreneur-focused, and each unit is owner-operated. The programme provides an income-earning opportunity for both the community members and the waste entrepreneurs.

"Newcastle is a job-scarce area and we've seen the positive impact that our first unit had on our business and the community. As more people see value in recycling, the demand has grown tremendously. People can earn a living and with our new unit we've created five permanent jobs," says Phila Dlamini, co-owner of Mpilenhle Packa-Ching in Newcastle.