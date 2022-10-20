Shoprite : Position on responsible marketing

Employees' skills development and talent retention
MARKETING AND BRAND
MANAGEMENT
The Shoprite Group places a lot of value on the trust our customers have in our brands. The marketing of our private-label brands and that of our suppliers is aligned with our values.
OUR POSITION ON RESPONSIBLE MARKETING
The Shoprite Group recognises that responsible marketing will directly impact its business and the communities in which it operates. Therefore, the Group adheres to the Code of Advertising Practice, administered by the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB). The Code of Advertising Practice is based on the International Code of Advertising Practice, which is prepared by the International Chamber of Commerce. This is internationally accepted as the basis for domestic systems of self-regulation. The principles laid down in the International Code are then contextualised to the particular circumstances of advertising in South Africa.
RESPONSIBLE MARKETING PRACTICES
The Shoprite Group abides by the widely accredited Code of Advertising Practice administered by the Advertising Regulatory Board, which regulates the content of South African advertising. Through this, we ensure our marketing efforts are honest and transparent. While we work within the regulations and legislation in our marketing and labelling, we do go above and beyond to meet increasing customer demands.
To us, responsible marketing practices start in the product development process where we strive to develop quality and safety-assured products by following a rigorous internal private-label development process. Our product development process is managed from concept to launch by our food safety, compliance and regulatory team. They ensure our food is sourced from audited and approved suppliers and complies with relevant regulations from the Department of Health. Factories are audited regularly, and products tested on a monthly basis. This process provides our customers with transparency through ingredient lists and nutritional labelling.
Our food product development team has created several product offerings that are healthy and tasty. An example
ADVERTISING MIX AND SOCIAL MEDIA PRESENCE
The Group uses a mix of advertising channels to offer customers tailored promotions. In a digitally enabled world, we are increasing our use of digital channels including SMS, WhatsApp and online promotions, offering personalisation that complements our traditional channels such as television, radio, leaflets and newspaper advertisements.
We also use these digital channels to get feedback from our customers. It has never been easier for customers to log a complaint, pay us a compliment, ask a question or get more information on a particular topic.
FacebookTwitterYouTubeInstagram
1 266 188
263 350
12 850
138 218
(FY 2021: 1 175 165)
(FY 2021: 248 120)
(FY 2021: 9 170)
(FY 2021: 108 532)
1 270 732
210 500
9 210
65 800
(FY 2021: 1 182 400)
(FY 2021: 195 464)
(FY 2021: 8 680)
(FY 2021: 45 640)
The Shoprite Group's response to responsible marketing has the following objective:
To abide by the Code of Advertising Practice
To this end, the Shoprite Group remains committed to ensuring that:
advertising is informative, factual, honest, decent and its content does not violate any of the laws of the country; and
it will not prepare nor accept any advertising that conflicts with the Code and will withdraw any advertising deemed unacceptable by the ARB, Advertising Appeals Committee or Final Appeal Committee.
of this is our Simple Truth and Oh My Goodness! brands, developed with reduced sugar and salt content without compromising on taste.
All our private-label brands' labels are scrutinised to ensure our claims are substantiated. We only make claims on packaging when we have reports or data to support the claims through a third party. Newly developed ranges such as Forage and Feast are developed to ensure that most packaging is responsibly sourced, recyclable and that OPRLs are provided. Simple Truth, for example, has been developed with brand principles that incorporate key sustainability issues such as only using sustainably sourced palm oil. We promote products that are better for children, especially through our Oh My Goodness! range.
The packaging used for our Forage and Feast range was developed using design-for- sustainability principles.
AWARD-WINNING
BRANDS
Our brands have once again received several awards and we are proud of the recognition they continue to receive.
MICHELANGELO
INTERNATIONAL
WINE AND SPIRITS
Checkers' popular Odd Bins range of wine won 11 awards
including two Double Gold, eight Gold and one Silver - at the 2021 Michelangelo International Wine and Spirits Awards
GREEN PRODUCT
Checkers won the Green Product Award 2022 in the Kids category for the Checkers Little Garden 2 campaign. The campaign also won the International Design Awards 2021 (Sustainable Living/ Environmental Preservation - Sports, Toys and Games).
PRISA PRISM
The 'Don't Get Swindled' campaign was Checkers Sixty60's most successful digital marketing campaign, generating more than five million views and winning Campaign of the Year at the Prism Awards 2022.
PRETORIA NEWS:Pretoria News readers voted Checkers the best everyday grocery store and best liquor store, while The Star readers identified Checkers as runner-up in the best supermarket brand and best everyday grocery store categories.
