Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Shoprite Holdings Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHP   ZAE000012084

SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD

(SHP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-18
226.20 ZAR   +0.38%
04:20aShoprite : Position on responsible marketing
PU
10/17Shoprite : Position Statement on Climate Change
PU
10/17Shoprite : Position Statement on Biodiversity and Responsible Sourcing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shoprite : Position on responsible marketing

10/20/2022 | 04:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD

ABOUT US

SUSTAINABILITY THEMES

APPENDICES

3 2

Sustainability Report 2022

Employees' skills development and talent retention

Customer centricity

Supply chain resilience

Socio-economic contribution

Environmental stewardship

Providing options to conscious consumers continued

MARKETING AND BRAND

MANAGEMENT

The Shoprite Group places a lot of value on the trust our customers have in our brands. The marketing of our private-label brands and that of our suppliers is aligned with our values.

OUR POSITION ON RESPONSIBLE MARKETING

The Shoprite Group recognises that responsible marketing will directly impact its business and the communities in which it operates. Therefore, the Group adheres to the Code of Advertising Practice, administered by the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB). The Code of Advertising Practice is based on the International Code of Advertising Practice, which is prepared by the International Chamber of Commerce. This is internationally accepted as the basis for domestic systems of self-regulation. The principles laid down in the International Code are then contextualised to the particular circumstances of advertising in South Africa.

RESPONSIBLE MARKETING PRACTICES

The Shoprite Group abides by the widely accredited Code of Advertising Practice administered by the Advertising Regulatory Board, which regulates the content of South African advertising. Through this, we ensure our marketing efforts are honest and transparent. While we work within the regulations and legislation in our marketing and labelling, we do go above and beyond to meet increasing customer demands.

To us, responsible marketing practices start in the product development process where we strive to develop quality and safety-assured products by following a rigorous internal private-label development process. Our product development process is managed from concept to launch by our food safety, compliance and regulatory team. They ensure our food is sourced from audited and approved suppliers and complies with relevant regulations from the Department of Health. Factories are audited regularly, and products tested on a monthly basis. This process provides our customers with transparency through ingredient lists and nutritional labelling.

Our food product development team has created several product offerings that are healthy and tasty. An example

ADVERTISING MIX AND SOCIAL MEDIA PRESENCE

The Group uses a mix of advertising channels to offer customers tailored promotions. In a digitally enabled world, we are increasing our use of digital channels including SMS, WhatsApp and online promotions, offering personalisation that complements our traditional channels such as television, radio, leaflets and newspaper advertisements.

We also use these digital channels to get feedback from our customers. It has never been easier for customers to log a complaint, pay us a compliment, ask a question or get more information on a particular topic.

FacebookTwitterYouTubeInstagram

1 266 188

263 350

12 850

138 218

(FY 2021: 1 175 165)

(FY 2021: 248 120)

(FY 2021: 9 170)

(FY 2021: 108 532)

1 270 732

210 500

9 210

65 800

(FY 2021: 1 182 400)

(FY 2021: 195 464)

(FY 2021: 8 680)

(FY 2021: 45 640)

The Shoprite Group's response to responsible marketing has the following objective:

  • To abide by the Code of Advertising Practice

To this end, the Shoprite Group remains committed to ensuring that:

  • advertising is informative, factual, honest, decent and its content does not violate any of the laws of the country; and
  • it will not prepare nor accept any advertising that conflicts with the Code and will withdraw any advertising deemed unacceptable by the ARB, Advertising Appeals Committee or Final Appeal Committee.

of this is our Simple Truth and Oh My Goodness! brands, developed with reduced sugar and salt content without compromising on taste.

All our private-label brands' labels are scrutinised to ensure our claims are substantiated. We only make claims on packaging when we have reports or data to support the claims through a third party. Newly developed ranges such as Forage and Feast are developed to ensure that most packaging is responsibly sourced, recyclable and that OPRLs are provided. Simple Truth, for example, has been developed with brand principles that incorporate key sustainability issues such as only using sustainably sourced palm oil. We promote products that are better for children, especially through our Oh My Goodness! range.

The packaging used for our Forage and Feast range was developed using design-for- sustainability principles.

AWARD-WINNING

BRANDS

Our brands have once again received several awards and we are proud of the recognition they continue to receive.

MICHELANGELO

INTERNATIONAL

WINE AND SPIRITS

Checkers' popular Odd Bins range of wine won 11 awards

  • including two Double Gold, eight Gold and one Silver - at the 2021 Michelangelo International Wine and Spirits Awards

GREEN PRODUCT

Checkers won the Green Product Award 2022 in the Kids category for the Checkers Little Garden 2 campaign. The campaign also won the International Design Awards 2021 (Sustainable Living/ Environmental Preservation - Sports, Toys and Games).

PRISA PRISM

The 'Don't Get Swindled' campaign was Checkers Sixty60's most successful digital marketing campaign, generating more than five million views and winning Campaign of the Year at the Prism Awards 2022.

PRETORIA NEWS: Pretoria News readers voted Checkers the best everyday grocery store and best liquor store, while The Star readers identified Checkers as runner-up in the best supermarket brand and best everyday grocery store categories.  

Disclaimer

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 08:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD
04:20aShoprite : Position on responsible marketing
PU
10/17Shoprite : Position Statement on Climate Change
PU
10/17Shoprite : Position Statement on Biodiversity and Responsible Sourcing
PU
10/17Shoprite : Position Statement on Food Losses and Food Waste
PU
10/17Shoprite : Position Statement on Water Security
PU
10/17Shoprite : Position Statement on Sustainable Packaging
PU
10/14Shoprite : Sustainability Report 2022
PU
10/13Forbidden Foods' Blue Dinosaur Range Secures Supermarket Banners in the US
MT
10/13Shoprite : Application of the King IV Code Principles
PU
10/12Shoprite : Integrated Report 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 204 B 11 177 M 11 177 M
Net income 2023 6 470 M 354 M 354 M
Net Debt 2023 33 613 M 1 840 M 1 840 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,2x
Yield 2023 3,12%
Capitalization 123 B 6 718 M 6 718 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
EV / Sales 2024 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 140 000
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Shoprite Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 226,20 ZAR
Average target price 252,17 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pieter Christiaan Engelbrecht Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anton de Bruyn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Wendy Elizabeth Lucas-Bull Independent Chairman
Sizo Njova Operations Manager
Joseph Anthony Rock Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD8.29%6 718
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD9.95%32 904
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-11.39%32 570
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-15.27%16 321
COLES GROUP LIMITED-7.75%13 858
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.-1.64%12 088