Shoprite : Position on responsible marketing

MARKETING AND BRAND MANAGEMENT The Shoprite Group places a lot of value on the trust our customers have in our brands. The marketing of our private-label brands and that of our suppliers is aligned with our values. OUR POSITION ON RESPONSIBLE MARKETING The Shoprite Group recognises that responsible marketing will directly impact its business and the communities in which it operates. Therefore, the Group adheres to the Code of Advertising Practice, administered by the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB). The Code of Advertising Practice is based on the International Code of Advertising Practice, which is prepared by the International Chamber of Commerce. This is internationally accepted as the basis for domestic systems of self-regulation. The principles laid down in the International Code are then contextualised to the particular circumstances of advertising in South Africa.

RESPONSIBLE MARKETING PRACTICES The Shoprite Group abides by the widely accredited Code of Advertising Practice administered by the Advertising Regulatory Board, which regulates the content of South African advertising. Through this, we ensure our marketing efforts are honest and transparent. While we work within the regulations and legislation in our marketing and labelling, we do go above and beyond to meet increasing customer demands. To us, responsible marketing practices start in the product development process where we strive to develop quality and safety-assured products by following a rigorous internal private-label development process. Our product development process is managed from concept to launch by our food safety, compliance and regulatory team. They ensure our food is sourced from audited and approved suppliers and complies with relevant regulations from the Department of Health. Factories are audited regularly, and products tested on a monthly basis. This process provides our customers with transparency through ingredient lists and nutritional labelling. Our food product development team has created several product offerings that are healthy and tasty. An example