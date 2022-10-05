Advanced search
Shoprite : equips Lenasia community with small scale farming skills

10/05/2022
"Initiatives like this empower people and more can come from these small projects that will ultimately help our environment. Our climate is in trouble."

Mlungisi Mathebe, founder of Zitshalele Outreach Programme.

Registered as an NGO, the Zitshalele Outreach Programme has been given an additional two hectares of land in Meyerton, where they are planning on sharing their knowledge and skills with the community. "We've identified around 20 people who we believe we can upskill and who can work in that food garden with us."

Registered as an NGO, the Zitshalele Outreach Programme has been given an additional two hectares of land in Meyerton, where they are planning on sharing their knowledge and skills with the community. "We've identified around 20 people who we believe we can upskill and who can work in that food garden with us."

"Shoprite acknowledges that community food gardens can play an important role in food security and hunger relief in our communities. We help community members to sustain themselves and their families, by providing seeds, seedlings and water infrastructure in addition to the food garden training. We know that these food gardens also provide communities with some resilience against a changing climate."&nbsp;

"Shoprite acknowledges that community food gardens can play an important role in food security and hunger relief in our communities. We help community members to sustain themselves and their families, by providing seeds, seedlings and water infrastructure in addition to the food garden training. We know that these food gardens also provide communities with some resilience against a changing climate."

- Sanjeev Raghubir, Sustainability Manager at the Shoprite Group.

Hunger relief and food security are at the core of the Group's corporate social investment programmes. The retailer currently supports more than 175 community food gardens and over

Hunger relief and food security are at the core of the Group's corporate social investment programmes. The retailer currently supports more than 175 community food gardens and over

3 400 home gardens, which impacts almost 53 000 beneficiaries. In the past year, more than 2 700 community members were trained in sustainable food gardening, assisting them to grow nutritious and organic food.

Disclaimer

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 06:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
