Shoprite : equips Lenasia community with small scale farming skills

Mlungisi Mathebe, a horticulture lecturer, started the Zitshalele Outreach Programme in Lenasia to create awareness about caring for the environment and the benefits of planting crops and growing trees.

He believes small scale farming is key to addressing food security and as such a partnership with Shoprite, who has been supporting food garden programmes since 2015, was a natural fit.

Mathebe explains how Zitshalele's food garden training programme came about. "I wanted to get the community members to learn these skills, instead of them being dependent on government and handouts."

Shoprite's support includes 18 months of hands-on permaculture training, which includes soil preparation, making compost and mulch, seed saving techniques and more. Around 15 community members involved in the Zitshalele Outreach Programme have benefitted from these workshops.

n","@type":"shopriteholdings/components/content/text"}}" id="text-c0b07b72cb" class="cmp-text">

Mlungisi Mathebe, a horticulture lecturer, started the Zitshalele Outreach Programme in Lenasia to create awareness about caring for the environment and the benefits of planting crops and growing trees.

He believes small scale farming is key to addressing food security and as such a partnership with Shoprite, who has been supporting food garden programmes since 2015, was a natural fit.

Mathebe explains how Zitshalele's food garden training programme came about. "I wanted to get the community members to learn these skills, instead of them being dependent on government and handouts."

Shoprite's support includes 18 months of hands-on permaculture training, which includes soil preparation, making compost and mulch, seed saving techniques and more. Around 15 community members involved in the Zitshalele Outreach Programme have benefitted from these workshops.