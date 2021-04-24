Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Shore Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHBI

SHORE BANCSHARES, INC.

(SHBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shore Bancshares Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Shore Bancshares, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – SHBI

04/24/2021 | 07:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHBI) and Severn Bancorp, Inc. is fair to Shore Bancshares shareholders. Severn shareholders are expected to receive cash and stock in connection with the merger.

Halper Sadeh encourages Shore Bancshares shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Shore Bancshares and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Shore Bancshares shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Shore Bancshares shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

Halper Sadeh encourages Shore Bancshares shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SHORE BANCSHARES, INC.
07:13aSHORE BANCSHARES MERGER INVESTIGATIO : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation ..
BU
04/13SHORE BANCSHARES INC  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
04/13SHORE BANCSHARES  : United Bank Announces New Branch in South Ocean City, Maryla..
PR
03/26SHORE BANCSHARES  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
03/11SEVERN BANCORP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
03/08SHORE BANCSHARES  : Keefe Bruyette & Woods Lifts Shore Bancshares to Outperform ..
MT
03/04ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Severn Bancorp,..
PR
03/04SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Severn Bancorp, Inc.
PR
03/04SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Losing More Ground Ahead of Thursday Close
MT
03/04SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Fall in Afternoon Trading
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 55,5 M - -
Net income 2021 14,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 2,89%
Capitalization 195 M 195 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,52x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,46x
Nbr of Employees 287
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart SHORE BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Shore Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHORE BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 18,50 $
Last Close Price 16,61 $
Spread / Highest target 32,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lloyd L. Beatty President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward Conley Allen Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Frank E. Mason Chairman
Timothy J. Berrigan Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Donna J. Stevens Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHORE BANCSHARES, INC.13.77%195
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.19%455 392
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.26%336 546
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.75%280 167
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.04%213 068
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.27%206 731
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ