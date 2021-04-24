Shore Bancshares Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Shore Bancshares, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – SHBI

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHBI) and Severn Bancorp, Inc. is fair to Shore Bancshares shareholders. Severn shareholders are expected to receive cash and stock in connection with the merger.

Halper Sadeh encourages Shore Bancshares shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Shore Bancshares and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Shore Bancshares shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Shore Bancshares shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

