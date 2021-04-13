Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Shore Bancshares, Inc.    SHBI

SHORE BANCSHARES, INC.

(SHBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shore Bancshares : United Bank Announces New Branch in South Ocean City, Maryland

04/13/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EASTON, Md., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHBI) announced today that its banking subsidiary, Shore United Bank, will open a new office on 34st South Ocean City, Maryland.

The new South Ocean City branch is set to open a full-service banking office on Ocean Gateway, Ocean City, Maryland sometime in 2022.   

"South Ocean City or the 'Island' is an ideal location for Shore United Bank," said Lloyd L. "Scott" Beatty, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer.  "We have been working with businesses and customers on the island of Ocean City for a very long time and have grown many relationships in the past few years thanks to the efforts of our West Ocean City branch and LPO team. Recently, we participated and provided PPP ("Payroll Protection Program") lending to many businesses within Ocean City that were greatly impacted by the pandemic. We strive to meet the needs of our customers by delivering unmatched customer service. The growth in this market has warranted expansion for some time and the new location couldn't be better as it provides more accessibility to many of our business customers. We are thrilled to support our lending team and valued customers in Ocean City with another full-service branch."

Shore Bancshares Information

Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the largest independent bank holding company located on Maryland's Eastern Shore. It is the parent company of Shore United Bank. Shore Bancshares engages in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank.

Additional information is available at www.shorebancshares.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shore-united-bank-announces-new-branch-in-south-ocean-city-maryland-301268176.html

SOURCE Shore Bancshares, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about SHORE BANCSHARES, INC.
04:22pSHORE BANCSHARES INC  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
04:16pSHORE BANCSHARES  : United Bank Announces New Branch in South Ocean City, Maryla..
PR
03/26SHORE BANCSHARES  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
03/11SEVERN BANCORP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
03/08SHORE BANCSHARES  : Keefe Bruyette & Woods Lifts Shore Bancshares to Outperform ..
MT
03/04ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Severn Bancorp,..
PR
03/04SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Severn Bancorp, Inc.
PR
03/04SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Losing More Ground Ahead of Thursday Close
MT
03/04SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Fall in Afternoon Trading
MT
03/04Wall Street in Holding Pattern Pre-Bell, Powell Speech in Focus
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ