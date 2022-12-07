Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ShotSpotter, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSTI   US82536T1079

SHOTSPOTTER, INC.

(SSTI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:20 2022-12-07 pm EST
32.92 USD   +1.64%
02:02pShotspotter : Investor Presentation - December 2022
PU
09:05aShotSpotter Announces “Data for Good” Program to Support Community Violence Prevention Groups and Other Non-Law Enforcement Organizations
AQ
12/06ShotSpotter Selected by Commonwealth of Massachusetts for Statewide Deployment of Coplink X
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ShotSpotter : Investor Presentation - December 2022

12/07/2022 | 02:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Presentation

December 2022

DISCLAIMER

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding the company's business plans, the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, international expansion, expectations regarding future sales and expenses, our ability to capitalize on market opportunities, the ability to achieve near and long-term growth and profitability objectives, anticipated timing and volume of customer contract renewals, and revenue and GAAP profitability guidance for the full year of 2022. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the company's control. The company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the company's ability to successfully negotiate and

execute contracts with new and existing customers in a timely manner, if at all, the company's ability to address the business and other impacts and uncertainties associated with the

COVID-19 pandemic, maintain and increase sales; the availability of funding for the company's customers to purchase the company's solutions; the complexity, expense and time associated with contracting with government entities; the company's ability to maintain and expand coverage of existing public safety customer accounts and further penetrate the public safety market; the company's ability to sell its solutions into international and other new markets; the lengthy sales cycle for the company's solutions; changes in federal funding available to support local law enforcement; the company's ability to deploy and deliver its solutions; and the company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors included in the company's most recent annual report on quarterly report on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

2

PURPOSE

The ShotSpotter Difference

Earn the trust of law enforcement to help them provide equal protection for all and strengthen the police-community relationship, ultimately improving public safety.

3

PURPOSE

The ShotSpotter Advantage

  • Proprietary, Widely Adopted Gunshot Detection Technology
  • Integrated SaaS Platform for 21st Century Policing & Data Solutions
    • Respond
    • Investigate
    • Connect
    • Coplink X
  • Strong Customer Loyalty/Economics
  • 30+% CAGR (Historical) with Approximately 60% Gross Margins
  • Wide and Deep Barriers to Entry for Competitors

4

The ShotSpotter Vision

The Public Safety Gap

>80% of gunfire

Gut-based patrolling

Siloed, unstructured

incidents are never

leads to missed

investigative data

reported

opportunities

5

Disclaimer

Shotspotter Inc. published this content on 07 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2022 19:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHOTSPOTTER, INC.
02:02pShotspotter : Investor Presentation - December 2022
PU
09:05aShotSpotter Announces “Data for Good” Program to Support Community Violence..
AQ
12/06ShotSpotter Selected by Commonwealth of Massachusetts for Statewide Deployment of Copli..
AQ
12/06ShotSpotter, Inc. Select by Commonwealth of Massachusetts for Statewide Deployment of C..
CI
12/01ShotSpotter Sets December 2022 Financial Conference Schedule
AQ
11/23ShotSpotter Boosts Revolving Credit Commitment to $25 Million
MT
11/23Shotspotter, Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financ..
AQ
11/23ShotSpotter, Inc. Enters into Fifth Amendment to Credit Agreement with Umpqua Bank
CI
11/09SHOTSPOTTER, INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
11/08Shotspotter : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHOTSPOTTER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 81,4 M - -
Net income 2022 7,44 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 52,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 395 M 395 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,85x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,17x
Nbr of Employees 167
Free-Float 72,9%
Chart SHOTSPOTTER, INC.
Duration : Period :
ShotSpotter, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOTSPOTTER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 32,39 $
Average target price 46,71 $
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph A. Clark President & Chief Executive Officer
Alan R. Stewart Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Pascal N. Levensohn Chairman
Robert Leroy Showen Chief Scientist
Paul S. Ames Senior Vice President-Products & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHOTSPOTTER, INC.9.72%395
ORACLE CORPORATION-8.92%212 754
SAP SE-17.34%121 194
SERVICENOW INC.-39.57%78 458
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-11.06%32 441
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-24.69%18 093