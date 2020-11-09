Log in
ShotSpotter : XBRL Q3 2020

11/09/2020

Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

Document and Entity Information

Document and Entity Information - shares
9 Months Ended
Cover [Abstract]
Document Type 10-Q
Amendment Flag false
Document Period End Date Sep. 30, 2020
Document Fiscal Year Focus 2020
Document Fiscal Period Focus Q3
Trading Symbol SSTI
Entity Registrant Name ShotSpotter, Inc.
Entity Central Index Key 0001351636
Current Fiscal Year End Date --12-31
Entity Filer Category Accelerated Filer
Entity File Number 001-38107
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code DE
Entity Tax Identification Number 47-0949915
Entity Address, Address Line One 7979 Gateway Blvd.
Entity Address, Address Line Two Suite 210
Entity Address, City or Town Newark
Entity Address, State or Province CA
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code 94560
City Area Code 510
Local Phone Number 794-3100
Entity Current Reporting Status Yes
Entity Small Business true
Entity Emerging Growth Company true
Entity Shell Company false
Entity Ex Transition Period true
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding 11,441,762
Entity Interactive Data Current Yes
Title of 12(b) Security Common stock, par value $0.005 per share
Security Exchange Name NASDAQ
Document Quarterly Report true
Document Transition Report false

Disclaimer

Shotspotter Inc. published this content on 31 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 22:52:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 44,6 M - -
Net income 2020 1,81 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 211x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 371 M 371 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 8,32x
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,24x
Nbr of Employees 110
Free-Float 69,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph A. Clark President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pascal N. Levensohn Chairman
Joseph O. Hawkins Senior Vice President-Operations
Mary M. Hentges Chief Financial Officer
Robert Leroy Showen Chief Scientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHOTSPOTTER, INC.27.41%371
ORACLE CORPORATION7.21%171 018
SAP SE-19.17%137 670
SERVICENOW INC.89.57%104 387
INTUIT INC.34.49%92 224
DOCUSIGN, INC.212.63%42 901
