ShotSpotter : XBRL Q3 2020
11/09/2020 | 05:53pm EST
Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
Document and Entity Information
Document and Entity Information - shares
9 Months Ended
Cover [Abstract]
Document Type
10-Q
Amendment Flag
false
Document Period End Date
Sep. 30, 2020
Document Fiscal Year Focus
2020
Document Fiscal Period Focus
Q3
Trading Symbol
SSTI
Entity Registrant Name
ShotSpotter, Inc.
Entity Central Index Key
0001351636
Current Fiscal Year End Date
--12-31
Entity Filer Category
Accelerated Filer
Entity File Number
001-38107
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code
DE
Entity Tax Identification Number
47-0949915
Entity Address, Address Line One
7979 Gateway Blvd.
Entity Address, Address Line Two
Suite 210
Entity Address, City or Town
Newark
Entity Address, State or Province
CA
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code
94560
City Area Code
510
Local Phone Number
794-3100
Entity Current Reporting Status
Yes
Entity Small Business
true
Entity Emerging Growth Company
true
Entity Shell Company
false
Entity Ex Transition Period
true
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding
11,441,762
Entity Interactive Data Current
Yes
Title of 12(b) Security
Common stock, par value $0.005 per share
Security Exchange Name
NASDAQ
Document Quarterly Report
true
Document Transition Report
false
Sales 2020
44,6 M
-
-
Net income 2020
1,81 M
-
-
Net Debt 2020
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
211x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
371 M
371 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2020
8,32x
Capi. / Sales 2021
7,24x
Nbr of Employees
110
Free-Float
69,8%
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
8
Average target price
33,57 $
Last Close Price
32,49 $
Spread / Highest target
26,2%
Spread / Average Target
3,33%
Spread / Lowest Target
-13,8%
