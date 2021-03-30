Log in
ShotSpotter : Analyst and Investor Day Presentation – Session 1

03/30/2021
Investor Presentation

March 2021

DISCLAIMER

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding the company's business plans, the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, international expansion, expectations regarding future sales and expenses, our ability to capitalize on market opportunities, the ability to achieve near and long-term growth and profitability objectives, anticipated timing and volume of customer contract renewals, and revenue and GAAP profitability guidance for full year 2021. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the company's control. The company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the company's ability to successfully negotiate and execute contracts with new and existing customers in a timely manner, if at all, the company's ability to address the business and other impacts and uncertainties associated with the

COVID-19 pandemic, maintain and increase sales; the availability of funding for the company's customers to purchase the company's solutions; the complexity, expense and time

associated with contracting with government entities; the company's ability to maintain and expand coverage of existing public safety customer accounts and further penetrate the public safety market; the company's ability to sell its solutions into international and other new markets; the lengthy sales cycle for the company's solutions; changes in federal funding available to support local law enforcement; the company's ability to deploy and deliver its solutions; and the company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors included in the company's most recent annual report on quarterly report on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

2

Agenda

  • Welcome & Introduction
  • Precision Policing Platform & TAM Extension
  • Customer Success - Journey & Value Attributes
  • LEEDS Overview
  • Case Management Product Demonstration
  • Q & A

3

Welcome & Introduction

Ralph Clark

CEO

PURPOSE

The ShotSpotter Why?

Earn the trust of law enforcement to help them provide equal protection for all and strengthen the police-community relationship, ultimately improving public safety.

5

Disclaimer

Shotspotter Inc. published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 18:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
