Shoucheng : CONVERSION OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS

CONVERSION OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS
Reference is made to the announcements of Shoucheng Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 27 July 2020 and 10 August 2020 in relation to the subscription of convertible bonds under the general mandate, as well as the announcement of the Company dated 31 August 2020 in relation to the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (the "Announcements").
Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements unless the context requires otherwise.
On 7 September 2020, the Company received a conversion notice from the Subscriber in relation to the exercise of the conversion rights attaching to the Convertible Bonds to convert the Convertible Bonds in the principal amount of HK$200,000,000 at the Conversion Price of HK$1.93 per Conversion Share (the "Conversion"). Accordingly, on 9 September 2020, 103,626,943 Conversion Shares, representing approximately 1.50% of the total number of issued Shares immediately before the Conversion and approximately 1.47% of the total number of issued Shares as enlarged by the issue of the Conversion Shares, were allotted to the Subscriber in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Convertible Bonds.
The Conversion Shares shall rank pari passu with, and carry the same rights in all aspects (including the rights to dividends) as, the other Shares in issue as at the date of the allotment and among themselves in all respects.
The shareholding structure of the Company immediately before and after the Conversion and the issue of the Conversion Shares is set out below:
Immediately before the Conversion
Immediately after the Conversion
and the issue of
and the issue of
the Conversion Shares
the Conversion Shares
Name of Shareholder
Number
Approximate
Number
Approximate
of Shares
% shareholding
of Shares
% shareholding
Shougang Group and
its subsidiaries
2,545,447,437
36.75
2,545,447,437
36.21
ORIX Corporation and
its subsidiary
1,044,081,679
15.08
1,044,081,679
14.85
NWS Holdings Limited
and its subsidiaries
835,485,105
12.06
835,485,105
11.89
Immediately before the Conversion
Immediately after the Conversion
and the issue of
and the issue of
the Conversion Shares
the Conversion Shares
Name of Shareholder
Number
Approximate
Number
Approximate
of Shares
% shareholding
of Shares
% shareholding
Soteria Financial Investment
Company Limited
543,092,891
7.84
543,092,891
7.73
The Subscriber
-
-
103,626,943
1.47
Zhao Tianyang (Note 1)
2,210,000
0.03
2,210,000
0.03
Liu Jingwei (Note 1)
1,925,200
0.03
1,925,200
0.03
Liang Hengyi (Note 1)
1,176,000
0.02
1,176,000
0.02
Li Wei (Note 1)
1,020,000
0.01
1,020,000
0.01
Zhang Meng (Note 1)
264,000
0.00
264,000
0.00
Wang Xin (Note 1) (together with
his spouse)
240,000
0.00
240,000
0.00
Other Shareholders
1,950,634,468
28.18
1,950,634,468
27.75
Total
6,925,576,780
100.00
7,029,203,723
100.00
Notes:
Zhao Tianyang, Liu Jingwei, Liang Hengyi, Li Wei, Zhang Meng and Wang Xin are Directors.
Any discrepancies in percentage ratios are due to rounding.
ADJUSTMENT TO INTERIM DIVIDEND
As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 31 August 2020, the Board has declared an interim dividend in the total amount of HK$300 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020. Based on the number of ordinary shares then in issue (i.e. 6,925,576,780 Shares), the amount of interim dividend is equivalent to HK4.33 cents per Share. The interim dividend will be payable to the Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on Friday, 18 September 2020 ("Record Date").
Since the Conversion was completed before the Record Date, the total number of issued Shares carrying the right to the aforesaid interim dividend is increased from 6,925,576,780 Shares to 7,029,203,723 Shares. Therefore, the interim dividend will be adjusted to HK4.27 centsper Share, which is calculated based on the total dividend amount of HK$300 million and the number of issued Shares after completion of the Conversion (i.e. 7,029,203,723 Shares), assuming there is no other change in the number of issued Shares.
In order to qualify for the interim dividend, all transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 18 September 2020 for registration. The interim dividend is expected to be paid on or about Thursday, 22 October 2020.
By order of the Board
Shoucheng Holdings Limited
Zhao Tianyang
Chairman
Hong Kong, 9 September 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhao Tianyang (Chairman), Mr. Xu Liang, Mr. Li Wei (President), Mr. Liang Hengyi (Managing Director) and Ms. Zhang Meng as Executive Directors; Dr. Li Yinhui, Mr. Liu Jingwei, Mr. Ho Gilbert Chi Hang and Mr. Li Hao as Non-executive Directors; Dr. Wang Xin, Mr. Choi Fan Keung Vic, Mr. Deng Yougao, Ms. Zhang Quanling and Dr. Qiao Yongyuan as Independent Non-executive Directors.
