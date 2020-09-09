Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Shoucheng Holdings Limited    697   HK0000592854

SHOUCHENG HOLDINGS LIMITED

(697)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shoucheng : CONVERSION OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 06:50am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CONVERSION OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS

Reference is made to the announcements of Shoucheng Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 27 July 2020 and 10 August 2020 in relation to the subscription of convertible bonds under the general mandate, as well as the announcement of the Company dated 31 August 2020 in relation to the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (the "Announcements").

Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements unless the context requires otherwise.

CONVERSION OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS

On 7 September 2020, the Company received a conversion notice from the Subscriber in relation to the exercise of the conversion rights attaching to the Convertible Bonds to convert the Convertible Bonds in the principal amount of HK$200,000,000 at the Conversion Price of HK$1.93 per Conversion Share (the "Conversion"). Accordingly, on 9 September 2020, 103,626,943 Conversion Shares, representing approximately 1.50% of the total number of issued Shares immediately before the Conversion and approximately 1.47% of the total number of issued Shares as enlarged by the issue of the Conversion Shares, were allotted to the Subscriber in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Convertible Bonds.

The Conversion Shares shall rank pari passu with, and carry the same rights in all aspects (including the rights to dividends) as, the other Shares in issue as at the date of the allotment and among themselves in all respects.

The shareholding structure of the Company immediately before and after the Conversion and the issue of the Conversion Shares is set out below:

Immediately before the Conversion

Immediately after the Conversion

and the issue of

and the issue of

the Conversion Shares

the Conversion Shares

Name of Shareholder

Number

Approximate

Number

Approximate

of Shares

% shareholding

of Shares

% shareholding

Shougang Group and

its subsidiaries

2,545,447,437

36.75

2,545,447,437

36.21

ORIX Corporation and

its subsidiary

1,044,081,679

15.08

1,044,081,679

14.85

NWS Holdings Limited

and its subsidiaries

835,485,105

12.06

835,485,105

11.89

- 1 -

Immediately before the Conversion

Immediately after the Conversion

and the issue of

and the issue of

the Conversion Shares

the Conversion Shares

Name of Shareholder

Number

Approximate

Number

Approximate

of Shares

% shareholding

of Shares

% shareholding

Soteria Financial Investment

Company Limited

543,092,891

7.84

543,092,891

7.73

The Subscriber

-

-

103,626,943

1.47

Zhao Tianyang (Note 1)

2,210,000

0.03

2,210,000

0.03

Liu Jingwei (Note 1)

1,925,200

0.03

1,925,200

0.03

Liang Hengyi (Note 1)

1,176,000

0.02

1,176,000

0.02

Li Wei (Note 1)

1,020,000

0.01

1,020,000

0.01

Zhang Meng (Note 1)

264,000

0.00

264,000

0.00

Wang Xin (Note 1) (together with

his spouse)

240,000

0.00

240,000

0.00

Other Shareholders

1,950,634,468

28.18

1,950,634,468

27.75

Total

6,925,576,780

100.00

7,029,203,723

100.00

Notes:

  1. Zhao Tianyang, Liu Jingwei, Liang Hengyi, Li Wei, Zhang Meng and Wang Xin are Directors.
  2. Any discrepancies in percentage ratios are due to rounding.

ADJUSTMENT TO INTERIM DIVIDEND

As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 31 August 2020, the Board has declared an interim dividend in the total amount of HK$300 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020. Based on the number of ordinary shares then in issue (i.e. 6,925,576,780 Shares), the amount of interim dividend is equivalent to HK4.33 cents per Share. The interim dividend will be payable to the Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on Friday, 18 September 2020 ("Record Date").

Since the Conversion was completed before the Record Date, the total number of issued Shares carrying the right to the aforesaid interim dividend is increased from 6,925,576,780 Shares to 7,029,203,723 Shares. Therefore, the interim dividend will be adjusted to HK4.27 centsper Share, which is calculated based on the total dividend amount of HK$300 million and the number of issued Shares after completion of the Conversion (i.e. 7,029,203,723 Shares), assuming there is no other change in the number of issued Shares.

In order to qualify for the interim dividend, all transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 18 September 2020 for registration. The interim dividend is expected to be paid on or about Thursday, 22 October 2020.

By order of the Board

Shoucheng Holdings Limited

Zhao Tianyang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhao Tianyang (Chairman), Mr. Xu Liang, Mr. Li Wei (President), Mr. Liang Hengyi (Managing Director) and Ms. Zhang Meng as Executive Directors; Dr. Li Yinhui, Mr. Liu Jingwei, Mr. Ho Gilbert Chi Hang and Mr. Li Hao as Non-executive Directors; Dr. Wang Xin, Mr. Choi Fan Keung Vic, Mr. Deng Yougao, Ms. Zhang Quanling and Dr. Qiao Yongyuan as Independent Non-executive Directors.

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shoucheng Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 10:49:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SHOUCHENG HOLDINGS LIMITED
06:50aSHOUCHENG : Conversion of convertible bonds
PU
06:50aSHOUCHENG : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
08/10SHOUGANG CONCORD INTERNATIONAL ENTER : Completion of subscription of convertible..
PU
08/04SHOUGANG CONCORD INTERNATIONAL ENTER : Connected transaction - entering into con..
PU
07/27SHOUGANG CONCORD INTERNATIONAL ENTER : Subscription of convertible bonds under g..
PU
03/10SHOUGANG CONCORD INTERNATIONAL ENTER : Form of proxy for the general meeting to ..
PU
03/10SHOUGANG CONCORD INTERNATIONAL ENTER : Notice of general meeting
PU
03/10SHOUGANG CONCORD INTERNATIONAL ENTER : (1) proposed share consolidation and (2) ..
PU
02/21SHOUGANG CONCORD INTERNATIONAL ENTER : Proposed share consolidation
PU
02/21SHOUGANG CONCORD INTERNATIONAL ENTER : Completion of subscription of new shares ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 795 M 103 M 103 M
Net income 2020 488 M 63,0 M 63,0 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17 106 M 2 207 M 2 207 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 21,5x
Capi. / Sales 2021 13,7x
Nbr of Employees 396
Free-Float 36,2%
Chart SHOUCHENG HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shoucheng Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOUCHENG HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,44 HKD
Last Close Price 2,47 HKD
Spread / Highest target -1,21%
Spread / Average Target -1,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heng Yi Liang Managing Director & Executive Director
Wei Li President & Executive Director
Tian Yang Zhao Chairman
Quan Ling Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Jing Wei Liu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHOUCHENG HOLDINGS LIMITED28.31%2 207
VALE S.A.11.20%56 788
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED73.06%41 208
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-12.02%16 430
NUCOR-18.99%13 763
ARCELORMITTAL-32.54%13 605
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group