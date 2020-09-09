Shoucheng : CONVERSION OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CONVERSION OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS

Reference is made to the announcements of Shoucheng Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 27 July 2020 and 10 August 2020 in relation to the subscription of convertible bonds under the general mandate, as well as the announcement of the Company dated 31 August 2020 in relation to the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (the "Announcements").

Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements unless the context requires otherwise.

On 7 September 2020, the Company received a conversion notice from the Subscriber in relation to the exercise of the conversion rights attaching to the Convertible Bonds to convert the Convertible Bonds in the principal amount of HK$200,000,000 at the Conversion Price of HK$1.93 per Conversion Share (the "Conversion"). Accordingly, on 9 September 2020, 103,626,943 Conversion Shares, representing approximately 1.50% of the total number of issued Shares immediately before the Conversion and approximately 1.47% of the total number of issued Shares as enlarged by the issue of the Conversion Shares, were allotted to the Subscriber in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Convertible Bonds.

The Conversion Shares shall rank pari passu with, and carry the same rights in all aspects (including the rights to dividends) as, the other Shares in issue as at the date of the allotment and among themselves in all respects.

The shareholding structure of the Company immediately before and after the Conversion and the issue of the Conversion Shares is set out below:

Immediately before the Conversion Immediately after the Conversion and the issue of and the issue of the Conversion Shares the Conversion Shares Name of Shareholder Number Approximate Number Approximate of Shares % shareholding of Shares % shareholding Shougang Group and its subsidiaries 2,545,447,437 36.75 2,545,447,437 36.21 ORIX Corporation and its subsidiary 1,044,081,679 15.08 1,044,081,679 14.85 NWS Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries 835,485,105 12.06 835,485,105 11.89

