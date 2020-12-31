Log in
SHOUCHENG HOLDINGS LIMITED

(697)
Shoucheng : STEPPING DOWN OF MANAGING DIRECTOR

12/31/2020
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

STEPPING DOWN OF MANAGING DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of Shoucheng Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. LIANG Hengyi ("Mr. LIANG") will step down from the Managing Director of the Company with effect from 1 January 2021 due to organizational restructuring of the Company but will remain on the Board as an Executive Director and a member of each of the Executive Committee and Nomination Committee of the Company.

Mr. LIANG has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is nothing relating to his stepping down as the Managing Director of the Company that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. LIANG for his valuable contribution to the Company during the tenure of his office as the Managing Director of the Company.

By order of the Board

Shoucheng Holdings Limited

Zhao Tianyang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 31 December 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhao Tianyang (Chairman), Mr. Xu Liang, Mr. Li Wei (President), Mr. Liang Hengyi (Managing Director) and Ms. Zhang Meng as Executive Directors; Dr. Li Yinhui, Mr. Liu Jingwei, Mr. Ho Gilbert Chi Hang and Mr. Li Hao as Non- executive Directors; Dr. Wang Xin, Mr. Choi Fan Keung Vic, Mr. Deng Yougao, Ms. Zhang Quanling and Dr. Qiao Yongyuan as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Financials
Sales 2020 795 M 103 M 103 M
Net income 2020 679 M 87,6 M 87,6 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15 437 M 1 991 M 1 991 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 19,4x
Capi. / Sales 2021 12,4x
Nbr of Employees 396
Free-Float 35,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Heng Yi Liang Managing Director & Executive Director
Wei Li President & Executive Director
Tian Yang Zhao Chairman
Quan Ling Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Jing Wei Liu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHOUCHENG HOLDINGS LIMITED13.25%1 991
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.15.66%44 900
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-11.25%21 701
AMUNDI-2.72%16 826
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-4.62%12 536
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-2.56%11 108
