Shougang Concord Century : FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock Code: 103) FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS Profit for the Year Increased to HK$148,254,000 Proposed Final Dividend Increased by 50% Year-on-Year to HK1.5 Cents Per Share 2020 2019 Change Revenue from continuing operations (HK$'000) 2,041,553 2,141,380 -4.7% Gross profit from continuing operations (HK$'000) 394,322 377,944 +4.3% Gross profit margin from continuing operations 19.3% 17.6% +1.7pp Profit for the year (HK$'000) 148,254 108,344 +36.8% Earnings per share for profit for the year attributable to the owners of the Company (HK cents) Basic 7.76 5.63 +37.8% Diluted 6.77 5.22 +29.7% Total equity (HK$'000) 1,645,571 1,415,072 +16.3% Proposed final dividend per share (HK cents) 1.5 1 +50.0% Gearing ratio (Note) 29.4% 50.8% -21.4pp Note: Gearing ratio represented total interest bearing borrowings less bank balances and cash (including pledged bank deposits) divided by total equity. The Board announces that the audited consolidated results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2020 and that final results were reviewed by the audit committee of the Company. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS For the year ended 31 December 2020 Year ended 31 December 2020 2019 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 Continuing operations Revenue 3 2,041,553 2,141,380 Cost of sales 7 (1,647,231) (1,763,436) Gross profit 394,322 377,944 Other income 5 9,509 16,891 Other losses, net 6 (59,377) (13,179) Distribution and selling expenses 7 (84,149) (90,033) Administrative expenses 7 (55,956) (54,429) Research and development expenses 7 (71,404) (74,493) Foreign exchange (losses) / gains, net (8,077) 2,094 Changes in fair values of investment properties 13(a) (2,062) (718) Reversal of impairment losses on land use rights 14 46,867 17,456 Net impairment losses on financial assets 15(c) (6,274) (1,059) Finance costs, net 8 (17,488) (64,704) Profit before income tax 145,911 115,770 Income tax credit / (expense) 9 3,054 (4,026) Profit from continuing operations 148,965 111,744 Discontinued operation Loss from discontinued operation 10 (711) (3,400) Profit for the year 148,254 108,344 HK cents HK cents Earnings per share for profit from continuing operations attributable to the owners of the Company Basic 12(a) 7.80 5.81 Diluted 12(b) 6.80 5.36 Earnings per share for profit for the year attributable to the owners of the Company Basic 12(a) 7.76 5.63 Diluted 12(b) 6.77 5.22 - 2 - CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the year ended 31 December 2020 Year ended 31 December 2020 2019 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 Profit for the year Other comprehensive income / (loss) arising from continuing operations Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences arising on translation into presentation currency Revaluation of leasehold land and buildings Recognition of deferred income tax asset on revaluation of leasehold land and buildings Other comprehensive income / (loss) arising from discontinued operation Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences arising on translation into presentation currency Total comprehensive income for the year, net of taxTotal comprehensive income / (loss) for the year arises from: Continuing operations Discontinued operation 148,254 108,344 104,698 (32,485) 13(b) (2,009) (2,744) 287 4,606 102,976 (30,623) 10 2,542 (1,094) 253,772 76,627 251,941 81,121 10 1,831 253,772 (4,494) 76,627 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION At 31 December 2020 As at 31 December 2020 2019 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 ASSETS Non-current assets Investment properties 13(a) 53,874 54,093 Property, plant and equipment 13(b) 1,178,174 1,078,262 Right-of-use assets 384 1,569 Land use rights 14 146,047 95,627 Intangible assets - - Prepayments for the acquisition of property, plant and equipment 33,951 10,464 Total non-current assets 1,412,430 1,240,015 Current assets Inventories 246,638 294,981 Trade receivables 15 638,916 579,443 Bills receivable 15 871,869 898,284 Prepayments, deposits and other receivables 24,484 29,463 Pledged bank deposits 84,308 53,921 Bank balances and cash 93,262 47,811 Total current assets 1,959,477 1,903,903 Total assets 3,371,907 3,143,918 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Other payables 259 487 Bank borrowings 18 - 210,241 Lease liabilities - 404 Deferred income tax liabilities 20,339 25,853 Total non-current liabilities 20,598 236,985 Current liabilities Trade and bills payables 16 761,321 707,010 Other payables and accruals 16 278,577 169,104 Current income tax liabilities 4,494 3,493 Loan from a related company 17 - 57,644 Bank borrowings 18 492,460 400,461 Lease liabilities 404 1,205 Financial liability at fair value through profit or loss 19 168,482 152,944 Total current liabilities 1,705,738 1,491,861 Total liabilities 1,726,336 1,728,846 EQUITY Share capital 20 1,191,798 1,191,798 Reserves 453,773 223,274 Total equity 1,645,571 1,415,072 Total equity and liabilities 3,371,907 3,143,918 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 1. GENERAL INFORMATION Shougang Concord Century Holdings Limited (the "Company") is an investment holding company and together with its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") are principally engaged in the manufacturing of steel cords. The Company is a limited company incorporated in Hong Kong. The address of its registered office is Room 1215, 12/F., Honour Industrial Centre, 6 Sun Yip Street, Chai Wan, Hong Kong. The Company's shares were listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). The consolidated financial statements are presented in thousands of units of Hong Kong dollar (HK$'000), unless otherwise stated.

2. BASIS OF PREPARATION The consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") and requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance Cap. 622. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except for leasehold land and buildings, investment properties and financial liability at fair value through profit or loss, which are measured at fair values. The financial information relating to the years ended 31 December 2019 and 2020 included in this preliminary announcement of annual results 2020 does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for those years but is derived from those financial statements. Further information relating to these statutory financial statements required to be disclosed in accordance with section 436 of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance is as follows: The Company has delivered the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 to the Hong Kong Registrar of Companies as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance and will deliver the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 in due course. The Company's auditor has reported on the consolidated financial statements of the Group for both years. The auditor's reports were unqualified; did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying its reports; and did not contain a statement under sections 406(2), 407(2) or (3) of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. The preparation of consolidated financial statements in conformity with HKFRSs requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgement in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies. 2.1 New and amended standards and interpretations adopted by the Group The Group has applied the following new and amended standards and interpretations for the first time for the annual reporting period commencing from 1 January 2020: Amendments to HKFRS 3 Definition of a Business Amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8 Definition of Material Amendments to HKFRS 16 COVID-19 Related Rent Concession (Note) Amendments to HKFRS 7, HKFRS 9 and Interest Rate Benchmark Reform (Phase 1) HKAS 39 Conceptual Framework for Financial Revised Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting 2018 Reporting Note: The Group has elected to early adopt the above standard. The Group did not receive any rent concession for the year ended 31 December 2020 and there is no impact on the opening balance of equity at 1 January 2020. The amendments listed above did not have any impact on the amounts recognised in prior periods and are not expected to significantly affect the current or future periods.

2.2 Impact of new and amended standards and interpretations issued but not yet applied by the Group Certain new accounting standards and interpretations have been published that are not mandatory for 31 December 2020 reporting periods and have not been early adopted by the Group. Effective for accounting periods beginning on or after Amendments to HKAS 39, Interest Rate Benchmark Reform 1 January 2021 HKFRS 4, HKFRS 7, (Phase 2) HKFRS 9 and HKFRS 16 Amendments to HKAS 16 Property, Plant and Equipment - 1 January 2022 Proceeds before Intended Use Amendments to HKAS 37 Onerous Contracts - Cost of Fulfilling 1 January 2022 a Contract Amendments to HKFRS 3 Reference to the Conceptual 1 January 2022 Framework Annual Improvements Amendments to HKFRS 1, HKFRS 9, 1 January 2022 Projects HKFRS 16 and HKAS 41 Amendments to Accounting Merger Accounting for Common 1 January 2022 Guideline 5 Control Combinations - 6 - Amendments to HKAS 1 Classification of Liabilities as Current 1 January 2023 or Non-current HKFRS 17 and amendments Insurance Contracts 1 January 2023 to HKFRS 17 Amendments to Hong Kong Classification by the Borrower of a 1 January 2023 Interpretation 5 Term Loan that Contains a Repayment on Demand Clause Amendments to HKFRS 10 Sale or Contribution of Assets To be determined and HKAS 28 between an Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture Management is in the process of assessing potential impact of the above new standards and amendments that are relevant to the Group upon initial application. According to the preliminary assessment, management does not anticipate any significant impact on the Group's consolidated financial position and consolidated results of operations upon adopting the above new standards and amendments. Management plans to adopt these new standards and amendments to existing standards when they become mandatory. 3. REVENUE The Group is principally engaged in the manufacturing of steel cords. Revenue recognised during the year are as follows: Year ended 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Continuing operations Sales of goods - Manufacturing of steel cords 2,040,059 2,139,930 Rental income 1,494 1,450 2,041,553 2,141,380 4. SEGMENT INFORMATION The Company's managing director, being the chief operating decision maker (the "CODM"), examines the Group's performance and allocates resources from a product perspective. For the year ended 31 December 2020, the CODM has identified the Group's operating and reportable segment under HKFRS 8 Operating Segments to be steel cord segment, comprising the manufacturing of steel cords business. In September 2019, the Group discontinued the processing and trading of copper and brass products business in the PRC (Note 10). Segment results represent the profit or loss of each segment without allocation of changes in fair values of investment properties and financial liability at fair value through profit or loss, certain foreign exchange gains or losses, central administration costs, the emoluments of directors of the Company, interest income on bank deposits, finance costs and rental and other income. This is the measure reported to the CODM for the purposes of resource allocation and performance assessment. The following is an analysis of the Group's revenue and results by operating and reportable segment: For the year ended 31 December 2020 Steel cord HK$'000 Sales of goods Segment revenue from external customers 2,040,059 Segment results 205,989 Unallocated amounts Rental income 1,494 Other income 702 Other losses, net and foreign exchange losses, net (20,254) Changes in fair values of investment properties (2,062) Expenses (22,470) Finance costs, net (17,488) Profit before income tax 145,911 Income tax credit 3,054 Profit from continuing operations 148,965 Loss from discontinued operation (711) Profit for the year 148,254 For the year ended 31 December 2019 Sales of goods Segment revenue from external customersSteel cord HK$'000 2,139,930 Segment results 204,719 Unallocated amounts Rental income 1,450 Other losses, net and foreign exchange gains, net Changes in fair values of investment properties (2,269) (718)Expenses (22,708) Finance costs, net (64,704)Profit before income tax Income tax expense Profit from continuing operations Loss from discontinued operation Profit for the year 115,770 (4,026) 111,744 (3,400) 108,344 5. OTHER INCOMEContinuing operationsYear ended 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Government grants (Note) 6,660 13,190 Sales of scrap materials 2,849 3,701 9,509 16,891 Note: The government grants mainly represented refund of social security contributions by the local governments in the PRC and approved subsidies from Employment Support Scheme under the Anti-epidemic Fund of the Hong Kong Government (2019: refund of social security contributions and subsidies for business development by the local governments in the PRC). 6. Net fair value (losses) / gains on derivatives held for trading (706) 2,228 Fair value loss on financial liability at fair value through profit or loss (Note 19) (21,538) (5,944) Losses on disposals of property, plant and equipment, net (20,443) (995) Impairment losses on property, plant and equipment (Note 13(b)) (16,234) (9,745) Others (456) 1,277 (59,377) (13,179) 7. EXPENSES BY NATURE OTHER LOSSES, NET Continuing operations Year ended 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Expenses included in cost of sales, distribution and selling expenses, administrative expenses and research and development expenses are analysed as follows: Year ended 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Continuing operations Cost of inventories sold (including net reversal of provision for / provision for inventories) 1,635,008 1,744,208 Employee benefit expense (including directors' emoluments) 210,377 217,242 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 88,588 100,860 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 1,152 1,199 Amortisation of land use rights (Note 14) 2,578 1,929 Auditor's remuneration - Audit services 1,537 1,537 - Non-audit services 398 674 8. FINANCE COSTS, NETContinuing operations Finance income Interest income on bank deposits Foreign exchange gains on financial liability at fair value through profit or loss Total finance income Finance costs Interest expenses on bank borrowings Interest expenses on loan from a related company Interest expenses on lease liabilities Amortisation of loan transaction costs Foreign exchange losses on borrowings and financial liability at fair value through profit or loss Total finance costs Finance costs, net

9. INCOME TAX (CREDIT) / EXPENSE Current income tax: - China corporate income tax Overprovision in prior years Total current income tax Deferred income tax Income tax (credit) / expenseIncome tax (credit) / expense is attributable to: - Continuing operations - Discontinued operation Year ended 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 1,114 9,705 10,819 865 - 865 (24,273) (37,667) (670) (8,261) (55) (115) (1,593) (1,994) (1,716) (17,532) (28,307) (65,569) (17,488) (64,704)Year ended 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 7,551 4,003 (4,235) (1,294) 3,316 2,709 (6,370) 1,317 (3,054) 4,026 (3,054) 4,026 - (3,054) - 4,026 No provision for Hong Kong profits tax for the year ended 31 December 2020 as there is no assessable profit subject to Hong Kong profits tax for both years (2019: same). Pursuant to the Corporate Income Tax Law of the PRC effective from 1 January 2008 (the "CIT Law"), companies in the PRC are subject to income tax of 25% unless preferential rate is applicable. The applicable CIT tax rate for Jiaxing Eastern Steel Cord Co., Ltd. ("JESC") and Tengzhou Eastern Steel Cord Co., Ltd. ("TESC") was 15% for the year ended 31 December 2020 (2019: 15%), as they are qualified as High and New Technology Enterprise ("HNTE"). 10. DISCONTINUED OPERATION In September 2019, the Group discontinued the processing and trading of copper and brass products business in the PRC. Accordingly, the financial results of the discontinued business are presented in the consolidated statement of profit or loss and consolidated statement of comprehensive income as discontinued operation in accordance with HKFRS 5 "Non-current Assets Held for Sales and Discontinued Operation'' issued by the HKICPA. The financial performance presented is for the years ended 31 December 2020 and 2019. Year ended 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Other (losses) / gains, net (120) 2 Expenses (659) (3,018) Reversal of impairment losses / (net impairment losses) on financial assets 67 (521) Finance income, net 1 137 Loss before income tax (711) (3,400) Income tax expense - - Loss from discontinued operation (711) (3,400) Other comprehensive income / (loss) Exchange differences arising on translation into presentation currency 2,542 (1,094) Total comprehensive income / (loss) from discontinued operation 1,831 (4,494) 11. DIVIDENDS On 24 March 2020, the Board has recommended the payment of a final dividend of HK1 cent per fully paid ordinary share, with total amount of approximately HK$19,064,000 for the year ended 31 December 2019, which was paid in June 2020. On 22 March 2021, the Board has recommended the payment of a final dividend of HK1.5 cents per fully paid ordinary share, with total amount of approximately HK$28,485,000 for the year ended 31 December 2020. The final dividend is subject to the shareholders' approval at the forthcoming annual general meeting. The final dividend proposed after 31 December 2020 has not been recognised as a liability as at 31 December 2020.

12. EARNINGS PER SHARE (a)Basic Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the profit for the year attributable to the owners of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the year. Year ended 31 December 2020 2019 Profit / (loss) attributable to the owners of the Company used in calculating basic earnings / (loss) per share: - Continuing operations (HK$'000) 148,965 111,744 - Discontinued operation (HK$'000) (711) (3,400) 148,254 108,344 Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (shares) 1,908,733,015 1,922,900,556 From continuing operations attributable to the owners of the Company (HK cents) 7.80 5.81 From discontinued operation (HK cents) (0.04) (0.18) Basic earnings per share attributable to the owners of the Company (HK cents) 7.76 5.63 (b) Diluted Diluted earnings per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding to assume conversion of all potentially dilutive ordinary shares. The Company has one category (2019: two categories) of potentially dilutive ordinary shares: convertible bonds (Note 19) (2019: convertible bonds and share options). For the convertible bonds, calculations are done to determine the number of shares that could have been acquired at fair value (determined as the average market share price of the Company's shares for the year) based on the monetary value of the subscription rights attached to outstanding convertible bonds. For the year ended 31 December 2020, convertible bonds issued are considered to be potential ordinary shares and have been included in the determination of diluted earnings per share from their date of issue. The convertible bonds have not been included in the determination of basic earnings per share (2019: same). Year ended 31 December 2020 2019 Profit / (loss) attributable to the owners of the Company used in calculating basic earnings / (loss) per share: - Continuing operations (HK$'000) 148,965 111,744 - Discontinued operation (HK$'000) (711) (3,400) 148,254 108,344 Profit adjustment for convertible bonds (HK$'000) 11,833 12,999 160,087 121,343 Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (shares) 1,908,733,015 1,922,900,556 Adjustment for convertible bonds (shares) 454,545,454 403,486,924 Weighted average number of ordinary shares for diluted earnings per share (shares) 2,363,278,469 2,326,387,480 From continuing operations attributable to the owners of the Company (HK cents) 6.80 5.36 From discontinued operation (HK cents) (0.03) (0.14) Diluted earnings per share attributable to the owners of the Company (HK cents) 6.77 5.22 INVESTMENT PROPERTIES AND PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT (a) Investment properties The movement of the net book amount for investment properties is as follows: Leasehold land and buildings HK$'000 At 1 January 2019 55,449 Changes in fair values recognised in profit or loss (718) Exchange differences (638) At 31 December 2019 54,093 At 1 January 2020 54,093 Changes in fair values recognised in profit or loss (2,062) Exchange differences 1,843 At 31 December 2020 53,874

(b) Property, plant and equipment The movement of the net book amount for property, plant and equipment is as follows: HK$'000 At 1 January 2019 1,166,333 Additions 56,629 Disposals (2,576) Depreciation (100,888) Revaluation (2,744) Impairment loss (Note 6) (9,745) Exchange differences (28,747) At 31 December 2019 1,078,262 At 1 January 2020 1,078,262 Additions 150,145 Disposals (26,350) Depreciation (88,609) Revaluation (2,009) Impairment loss (Note 6) (16,234) Exchange differences 82,969 At 31 December 2020 1,178,174 LAND USE RIGHTS The Group's interests in leasehold land and land use rights represent the prepaid lease payments under operating leases. Land use Prepaid lease rights payments HK$'000 HK$'000 At 1 January 2019 - 70,897 Reclassification on adoption of HKFRS 16 70,897 (70,897) Additions 10,616 - Amortisation (Note 7) (1,929) - Reversal of impairment losses (Note) 17,456 - Exchange differences (1,413) - At 31 December 2019 95,627 - At 1 January 2020 95,627 - Amortisation (Note 7) (2,578) - Reversal of impairment losses (Note) 46,867 - Exchange differences 6,131 - At 31 December 2020 146,047 - Prepaid lease payments of HK$70,897,000 have been reclassified to land use rights, being a part of the right-of-use assets of the Group as at 1 January 2019 upon the adoption of HKFRS 16. During the year, amortisation expense of HK$2,578,000 (2019: HK$1,929,000) has been included in costs of sales. Note: In 2017, an impairment was made for the carrying amount of the land use rights for the three parcels of land amounted to HK$72,500,000 after TESC received a notice regarding the rescission of confirmation letter in respect of successful bidding of state-owned land for construction from Tengzhou City Natural Resources Bureau (formerly known as Tengzhou Municipal State-owned Land Resources Bureau) regarding the Lands in the state of being idle. In August 2019, Tengzhou City Natural Resources Bureau issued the land use right certificates to the Group. The Group obtained the construction project planning permit on the total planned construction area of 46,614 square meters in late October 2019 for TESC Phase II Project. The Group commenced the construction work in November 2019 and made a reversal of impairment losses on land use rights of HK$17,456,000 accordingly. In October 2020, the Group has obtained the construction project planning permit on the remaining area of 118,545 square meters and made a reversal of impairment losses on land use rights of HK$46,867,000, representing the carrying amount that would have been determined had no impairment losses been recognised in previous years. TRADE RECEIVABLES AND BILLS RECEIVABLE As at 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Trade receivables (Note (a)) 667,874 600,817 Less: provision for impairment losses on trade receivables (Note (c)) (28,958) (21,374) 638,916 579,443 Bills receivable (Note (b)) 871,869 898,284 1,510,785 1,477,727 (a) Trade receivables The Group's credit terms to trade debtors range from 30 to 90 days. The aging analysis of the trade receivables primarily based on invoice date was as follows: As at 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Up to 90 days 91 to 180 days Over 180 days (b)Bills receivable 482,983 407,713 129,328 156,211 55,563 36,893 667,874 600,817 The aging analysis of the bills receivable primarily based on invoice date was as follows: As at 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Up to 90 days 142,861 103,376 91 to 180 days 374,399 320,396 Over 180 days 354,609 474,512 871,869 898,284 As at 31 December 2020, the Group's bills receivable mature within one year (2019: same). (c)Provision for impairment losses on trade receivables The movement on the provision for impairment losses on trade receivables is as follows: As at 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 At beginning of the year Net impairment losses / (reversal of impairment losses) on trade receivables for the year - Continuing operations - Discontinued operation Exchange differences At end of the year 21,374 20,124 6,274 1,059 (67) 521 1,377 (330) 28,958 21,374 16. TRADE AND BILLS PAYABLES AND OTHER PAYABLES AND ACCRUALSAs at 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Trade payables (Note (a)) Bills payable (Note (b)) Other payables and accruals - current Contract liabilities (Note (c)) Accrued wages and salaries Other tax payables Other accruals Other payables (including payables for property, plant and equipment) 598,401 569,666 162,920 137,344 761,321 707,010 2,156 1,586 23,448 22,921 10,370 5,472 4,239 3,653 238,364 135,472 278,577 169,104 (a)Trade payables The Group's credit period granted by the suppliers is 30 days. The aging analysis of the trade payables primarily based on invoice date was as follows: As at 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Up to 30 days 350,820 135,320 31 to 90 days 93,568 193,141 91 to 180 days 113,003 203,667 181 to 365 days Over 365 days 35,646 36,221 5,364 1,317 598,401 569,666 (b)Bills payable The aging analysis of the bills payable primarily based on invoice date was as follows: (c) 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Up to 30 days 23,763 34,607 31 to 90 days 46,516 50,827 91 to 180 days 92,641 51,910 162,920 137,344 Contract liabilities As at 31 December 2020 As at 31 December 2020, the contract liabilities for the advanced payments received from the customers included in the other payables and accruals amounted to HK$2,156,000 (2019: HK$1,586,000). The Group applied the practical expedient and does not disclose the information relating to the remaining performance obligations that have original expected durations of one year or less. Revenue recognised during the year ended 31 December 2020 that was included in the contract liabilities balance at the beginning of the year amounted to HK$1,586,000 (2019: HK$125,000). The Group expects to deliver the goods to satisfy the remaining performance obligations of these contract liabilities within one year or less. 17. LOAN FROM A RELATED COMPANY As at 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Loan from Shougang (Hong Kong) Finance Company Limited (Note) - 57,644 Note: As at 31 December 2019, the amount represented the loan from and interest payable to Shougang (Hong Kong) Finance Company Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shougang Holding (Hong Kong) Limited ("Shougang HK"). The Company is an associate of Shougang HK. The loan was unsecured, bears interest at 4.5% per annum and repayable within one year. The loan has been settled in full during the year ended 31 December 2020.

18. BANK BORROWINGS As at 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Bank loans 426,321 445,840 Less: loan transaction costs - (1,593) 426,321 444,247 Discounted bills with recourse 66,139 166,455 492,460 610,702 Non-current portion - 210,241 Current portion 492,460 400,461 492,460 610,702 Secured 140,321 194,363 Unsecured 352,139 416,339 492,460 610,702 The Group's bank borrowings were repayable as follows: As at 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Within 1 year 492,460 400,461 Between 1 and 2 years - 210,241 492,460 610,702 19. FINANCIAL LIABILITY AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS On 11 February 2019 (the "Issuance Date"), the Company issued convertible bonds in the principal amount of HK$150,000,000 (the "Convertible Bonds") to Jingxi Holdings Limited ("Jingxi Holdings"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shougang Group Co., Ltd. ("Shougang Group", which is the substantial shareholder with significant influence of the Company). The consideration for the Convertible Bonds was HK$150,000,000. The Convertible Bonds are interest bearing at a coupon rate of 4% per annum. The holder of the Convertible Bonds has: (i) the option to demand the Company to redeem the Convertible Bonds on 11 February 2022 (the "Original Maturity Date") at 100% of the principal amount outstanding plus any accrued and unpaid interest;

(ii) the option to convert the Convertible Bonds into ordinary shares of the Company at the Conversion Price based on certain conditions at the date of conversion falling 6 months from the Issuance Date and up to the maturity date of the Convertible Bonds; and

(iii) the option to extend the Original Maturity Date twice by one year each to the date falling on 11 February 2024. The Convertible Bonds, together with the abovementioned options, were designated as a financial liability at fair value through profit or loss. The Convertible Bonds are initially recognised at the fair value as financial liability at fair value through profit or loss. The fair value of the Convertible Bonds as at 31 December 2020 was valued by the independent and professionally qualified valuer, Greater China Appraisal Limited (2019: same). The valuation was determined using the Black-Scholes model with Trinomial Tree Method (2019: same). The movement of the financial liability at fair value through profit or loss during the year is as below: Year ended 31 December 20. 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 At beginning of the year 152,944 - Issuance of convertible bonds - 150,000 Settlement (6,000) (3,000) Fair value loss recognised in profit or loss (Note 6) 21,538 5,944 168,482 152,944 SHARE CAPITAL Number of shares Thousand HK$'000 Issued and fully paid At 1 January 2019, 31 December 2019 and 1 January 2020 1,922,901 1,191,798 Cancellation of shares (23,876) - At 31 December 2020 1,899,025 1,191,798 21. CAPITAL COMMITMENTS Commitments in respect of the acquisition of property, plant and equipment - contracted for but not provided in the consolidated financial statements

22. OPERATING LEASE COMMITMENTSThe Group as lessor As at 31 December 2020 HK$'000 223,163 2019 HK$'000 143,513 At the end of the reporting period, the Group had contracted with tenants for the following future minimum lease payments: As at 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Within one year 1,279 1,530 In the second to fifth year inclusive 533 1,747 1,812 3,277 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS BUSINESS REVIEW Review of operations The Group is principally engaged in the manufacturing of steel cords for radial tyres, sawing wires and hose wires. For the year ended 31 December 2020, the Group's revenue for the continuing operations decreased by 4.7% to HK$2,041,553,000 (2019: HK$2,141,380,000); however, the cost of sales for the continuing operations decreased by 6.6% to HK$1,647,231,000 (2019: HK$1,763,436,000), therefore the gross profit and gross profit margin for the continuing operations increased to HK$394,322,000 (2019: HK$377,944,000) and 19.3% (2019: 17.6%) respectively. Though the amount of other net losses increased from HK$13,179,000 to HK$59,377,000 for the year ended 31 December 2020, which mainly included fair value loss on the Convertible Bonds, the net losses on disposals of old machineries and impairment losses on old machineries, the aforesaid losses were partially offset by the reversal of impairment losses on land use rights of HK$46,867,000 during the year. Besides, the net finance costs during the year decreased from HK$64,704,000 to HK$17,488,000. Therefore, the Group's net profit for the year ended 31 December 2020 increased by 36.8% over last year of HK$108,344,000 to HK$148,254,000. During the year, the Group also recorded basic earnings per share of HK7.76 cents, an increase of approximately 37.8% when compared to the previous year of HK5.63 cents. Diluted earnings per share increased by 29.7% from HK5.22 cents in the previous year to HK6.77 cents. Despite the severe operating environment in 2020, the Group still generated positive cash inflow from operations and maintained a sustained healthy financial position. The Board has proposed a final dividend of HK1.5 cents per share in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2020 (subject to shareholders' approval at the forthcoming annual general meeting), representing an increase of 50% year-on-year. Continuing operations of steel cord segment Revenue During the year under review, there were full of challenges and uncertainties for the global market. The global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic began since the beginning of the year, in order to prevent the spread of the pandemic, various social life and economic activities were forced to be suspended or reduced, which inevitably caused the global economy to face downward pressure. In addition, the continuous tension of Sino-US trade relations brought many uncertainties to the global economic and political environment. Therefore, China's annual growth rate of GDP in 2020 fell to 2.3%. For the year ended 31 December 2020, the Group's revenue of steel cord segment amounted to HK$2,040,059,000 (2019: HK$2,139,930,000), representing a decrease of 4.7% from the previous year. This is mainly because the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of the year caused the average selling price of the steel cords to decrease with the drop in the cost of raw materials and export sales. However, our sales team made great effort on grasping every opportunity in the markets, so the total sales volumes of 2020 slightly increased by 1% over last year. This segment sold 195,421 tonnes of steel cord during the year, increased by 0.7% as compared to 194,006 tonnes last year. In respect of the sales of sawing wire products, it increased substantially by 161.9% from 160 tonnes to 419 tonnes for last year, attributable to our persistent effort in exploring new customers as well as the improvement of the photovoltaic, sapphire and magnetic material markets. There was an 4.1% increase in the sales of our other steel wires from 9,152 tonnes to 9,527 tonnes for last year. The sales volume of this segment for the year is set out below: Year ended 31 December 2020 2019 % of % of Sales total sales Sales total sales volume volume of volume volume of % (Tonnes) steel cord (Tonnes) steel cord change Steel cords for - truck tyres 133,534 68.4 130,080 67.0 +2.7 - off the road truck tyres 4,982 2.5 6,506 3.4 -23.4 - passenger car tyres 56,905 29.1 57,420 29.6 -0.9 Total for steel cords 195,421 100.0 194,006 100.0 +0.7 Sawing wire products 419 160 +161.9 Other steel wires 9,527 9,152 +4.1 Total 205,367 203,318 +1.0 There was no significant change in sales mix during the year, the proportion of sales of steel cord for truck tyres accounted for 68.4% of total sales volume of steel cord for the year, increased by 1.4 percentage points as compared to the previous year, it remained as the largest sales volume of steel cord of the Group for the year. In respect of sales of steel cords by region, the volume of export sales amounted to 37,569 tonnes for the year, decreased by 6.4% as compared to 40,134 tonnes for last year. The volume of export sales represented 19.2% of total sales volume for the year, compared to 20.7% for last year. Since the World Health Organisation in March 2020 declared COVID-19 as a global pandemic, causing different levels of lockdown and quarantine measures around the world and has severely disrupted global economic activities. The recovery rate of social and economic activities in the overseas was lower than that in the PRC. The breakdown of sales volume of steel cords for the year by geographical location is as follows: 2019 % of Sales total sales Sales total sales volume volume of volume volume of (Tonnes) steel cord (Tonnes) steel cord % change PRC 157,852 80.8 153,872 79.3 +2.6 Export sales: Asia (other than PRC) 22,065 11.3 24,059 12.4 -8.3 EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) 10,101 5.2 9,506 4.9 +6.3 North America 3,608 1.8 4,103 2.1 -12.1 South America 1,795 0.9 2,466 1.3 -27.2 Total export sales 37,569 19.2 40,134 20.7 -6.4 Total 195,421 100.0 194,006 100.0 +0.7 Gross profit Year ended 31 December 2020 % of Gross profit of this segment increased by 4.4% over last year's to HK$392,932,000 (2019: HK$376,502,000) for the year. Gross profit margin improved from 17.6% last year's to 19.3% for the year. This improvement was mainly because we implemented strict and effective cost control, our production costs reduced accordingly. Discontinued operation of copper and brass products business Overall performance In view of generating greater managerial focus and releasing internal resources for the Group to prioritise the profitable steel cord business, the Group ceased all the operation of the copper and brass products segment in September 2019. This business in 2020 contributed no revenue (2019: Nil) and recorded the loss of HK$711,000 (2019: HK$3,400,000), mainly due to administrative expenses required for closing the related business. FINANCIAL REVIEW Revenue Revenue for the continuing operations of the Group amounted to HK$2,041,553,000 (2019: HK$2,141,380,000) for the year, decreased by 4.7% over last year. The breakdown of revenue for the continuing operations of the Group for the year is as follows: Year ended 31 December 2020 % of total 2019 HK$'000 revenue HK$'000 % of total revenue % change Steel cord Property rental Total 2,040,059 1,494 2,041,553 99.9 2,139,930 99.9 -4.7 0.1 1,450 0.1 3.0

100.0 2,141,380 100.0 -4.7 Gross profit Gross profit for the continuing operations of the Group increased by 4.3% over last year's to HK$394,322,000 (2019: HK$377,944,000), which was mainly due to the increase of gross profit of steel cord segment. Gross profit margin for the continuing operations of the Group also increased by 1.7 percentage points to 19.3% for the year as compared to that of last year. The breakdown of gross profit for the continuing operations of the Group for the year is as follows: Year ended 31 December 2020 2019 Gross profit Gross profit % change Steel cord 392,932 19.3 376,502 17.6 +4.4 Property rental 1,390 93.0 1,442 99.4 -3.6 Total 394,322 19.3 377,944 17.6 +4.3 Distribution and selling expenses HK$'000 margin (%) HK$'000 margin (%)Distribution and selling expenses for the continuing operations amounted to HK$84,149,000 (2019: HK$90,033,000) for the year, decreased by 6.5% over last year's, mainly due to the decrease in export sales of steel cord segment. Administrative expenses Administrative expenses for the continuing operations amounted to HK$55,956,000 (2019: HK$54,429,000) for the year, increased by 2.8% as compared to last year. This increase was primarily due to the land use right certificates received by TESC in August 2019, thus the amortisation of land use rights and the related administrative expenses for the year increased. Research and development expenses Research and development expenses for the continuing operations of the Group amounted to HK$71,404,000 for the year, decreased by 4.1% as compared to HK$74,493,000 for last year. Such expenses were all incurred by the steel cord segment and whilst reduced during the year, our research and development effort has been able to align with the requirements from our tyres manufacturing customers. Other income Other income for the continuing operations of the Group decreased by 43.7% from HK$16,891,000 for the year ended 31 December 2019 to HK$9,509,000 for the year ended 31 December 2020. This decrease was primarily due to the land use right certificates and the related one-time government grant received by TESC in 2019. Other losses, net Other losses, net for the continuing operations of the Group increased by 350.5% from HK$13,179,000 for the year ended 31 December 2019 to HK$59,377,000 for the year ended 31 December 2020. This increase was primarily due to (i) an increase of HK$6,489,000 in impairment losses on old and idel property, plant and equipment; (ii) an increase of HK$15,594,000 in fair value loss on Convertible Bonds; and (iii) an increase of HK$19,448,000 in net disposal loss of old and idel property, plant and equipment. Reversal of impairment losses on land use rights Reversal of impairment losses on land use rights amount to HK$46,867,000 for the year ended 31 December 2020 (2019: HK$17,456,000) because the Group obtained the construction project planning permit on remaining area of TESC Phase II Project in October 2020. Finance costs, net Finance costs, net for the continuing operations of the Group decreased by 73.0% from HK$64,704,000 to HK$17,488,000. This is mainly due to the decrease of interest expenses on bank borrowing and a related company's loan while the Group recorded foreign exchange gains on the Convertible Bonds during the year. TREASURY AND FUNDING POLICIES The treasury and funding policies of the Group concentrate on the management of liquidity and the monitoring of financial risks, including interest rate risk, currency risk and counterparty risks. The objectives are to ensure the Group has adequate financial resources to maintain business growth with a viable financial position. Surplus funds of the Group are generally placed on short term deposits denominated in HKD, RMB or USD with reputable banks in Hong Kong and the PRC. The financing of the Group principally comprises bank loans and Convertible Bonds. The financing portfolio takes into consideration of the liquidity of the Group and interest costs. SHARE CAPITAL, LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL RESOURCES Share capital and net asset value The Company manages its capital structure with the objectives of ensuring that the businesses of the Group can maintain a sustainable growth and providing a long-term reasonable return to its Shareholders. The total number of issued shares of the Company was at 1,899,024,556 Shares at 31 December 2020 (2019: 1,922,900,556 Shares). Net asset value of the Group was HK$1,645,571,000 at 31 December 2020, increased by 16.3% as compared to HK$1,415,072,000 at 31 December 2019. Net asset value per Share was HK$0.867 at 31 December 2020, also increased by 17.8% as compared to HK$0.736 at 31 December 2019. Issuance of Convertible Bonds On 18 December 2018, the Company entered into the Subscription Agreement with Jingxi Holdings (a related party and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shougang Fund) whereby the Company issued and Jingxi Holdings subscribed for the Convertible Bonds in the principal amount of HK$150,000,000. The interest rate is 4.0% per annum while Conversion Price is HK$0.33 per Share, with conversion available commencing 6 months from issuance date till end of term. Tenor is 3 years from issuance date which can be extended by Jingxi Holdings for one year twice to the date falling on the fifth anniversary of the issue date of the Convertible Bonds. The Conversion Price was arrived at after arm's length negotiations between the Group and Jingxi Holdings with reference to the prevailing market prices of the Shares. On 11 February 2019, the issuance of the Convertible Bonds was completed. The net proceeds from the Subscription, after deducting the costs and expenses of approximately HK$1 million, are approximately HK$149 million and are expected to be used as follows: (i) as to approximately HK$37.3 million for repaying interest-bearing borrowings with higher interest rate of the Group (excluding borrowings provided by Shougang HK and its related party(ies)); (ii) as to approximately HK$110 million for funding the capital investment for the TESC Phase II Project subject to the construction cost and time needed to supplement the production need for both TESC and JESC; and (iii) as to approximately HK$1.7 million, being the remaining proceeds for supplementing general working capital. As at 31 December 2020, the Group had fully utilised the aforesaid proceeds in the manner as set out in the table below: Net proceeds from the SubscriptionAmount utilised up to 31 December 2019 Amount utilised during the year ended ended 31 December 2020 Amount unused as at 31 December 2020 HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million Repaying interest-bearing borrowings with higher interest rate of the Group Funding the capital investment for the TESC Phase II Project Supplementing general working capital 37.3 (37.3) - -110.0 (31.8) (78.2) - Total 1.7 149.0 (1.7) (70.8) - (78.2) - - Bank balances and cash and interest bearing borrowings The Group's bank balances and cash (including pledged bank deposits) amounted to HK$177,570,000 at 31 December 2020, increased by 74.5% as compared to HK$101,732,000 at 31 December 2019. Total interest bearing borrowings of the Group (comprised of loan from a related company, bank borrowings and Convertible Bonds) were HK$660,942,000 at 31 December 2020, decreased by 19.5% as compared to HK$821,290,000 at 31 December 2019. The amount of net interest bearing borrowings (total interest bearing borrowings less pledged bank deposits and bank balances and cash) therefore decreased from HK$719,558,000 at 31 December 2019 to HK$483,372,000 at 31 December 2020. Debt and liquidity ratios Gearing ratio represented total interest bearing borrowings less bank balances and cash (including pledged bank deposits) divided by total equity of the Group and decreased markedly from 50.8% at 31 December 2019 to 29.4% at 31 December 2020. The current ratio (calculated as current assets divided by current liabilities) of the Group was 1.15 times at 31 December 2020 as compared to 1.28 times at 31 December 2019. FOREIGN CURRENCY AND INTEREST RATE EXPOSURES The Group's source of revenue is mainly denominated in EUR, RMB and USD, while those of purchases and payments are mainly denominated in RMB and HKD. During the year under review, the Group managed its exchange rate exposures of EUR and USD denominated assets against RMB by entering into the foreign currency hedging contracts to sell EUR and USD against RMB with aggregate notional amount of EUR8,000,000 and USD10,000,000 respectively. These contracts were fully fixed during the year ended 31 December 2020. In respect of exposure to interest rate risk, all the interest bearing borrowings at 31 December 2020 were at fixed instead of floating rates, the Group has not entered into any interest rate swaps on the floating rate borrowings. In light of the relatively lack lustre economic data published lately, the prevailing market view is a cut in interest rate and hence, we do not anticipate to conduct any interest rate swaps in the near term. We will review and adjust the currency composition of our interest bearing borrowings from time to time to minimise our risks on exchange and interest rate in respect of our interest bearing borrowings. In any event, we would keep monitoring the currency and interest rate composition of the Group's interest bearing borrowings under the guidance of the Internal Control Manual and take appropriate action to minimise our exchange and interest rate risks when needed. CAPITAL COMMITMENTS At 31 December 2020, the Group had commitments in respect of property, plant and equipment amounted to HK$223,163,000. BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT PLAN In 2019, TESC entered into agreements with the relevant governmental authorities of Tengzhou in relation to the investment of a construction project to be carried out on the three parcels of land through a public auction in 2010 and 2011 (the "Lands"). Pursuant to the agreements, TESC shall invest in construction of the production lines for an annual capacity of 100,000 tonnes steel cords on the Lands. The Tengzhou governmental authorities shall assist TESC in the construction project, such as handling relevant procedures for the construction, facilitating in the construction of infrastructure of the project such as water, electricity and roads, and assisting in application of governmental policy support and applicable support funds. The construction project has commenced to acquire the machineries and constructure the factory plant, ancillary facilities and peripheral roads since November 2019. The project is carried out by phases according to the market conditions and the financial capacity of the Company from time to time. The new production line of brass wire in the project as aforementioned is expected to bring positive impact on the performance of the steel cord segment as some of the existing production of brass wires of JESC, which have been in use for over 20 years, incurs high maintenance and operation cost with relatively low production efficiency and quality instability. Besides, this project can drive the Group towards its goal to become an enterprise commanding an annual manufacturing capacity in excess of 300,000 tonnes of high-quality steel cords. EMPLOYEES, REMUNERATION POLICIES AND TRAINING SCHEME OF THE GROUP At 31 December 2020, the Group had a total of 2,148 employees located in Hong Kong and the PRC. The emolument policy regarding the employees of the Group is based on their merit, qualifications and competence as well as the prevailing market condition of the industry. Remuneration packages, which include an element of discretionary bonuses, are generally reviewed annually. In addition to salary payments, other employee benefits include medical subsidies, hospitalisation scheme and a defined contribution provident fund, Mandatory Provident Fund Scheme and other retirement scheme or other similar defined contribution provident fund stipulated by the State Regulations of the PRC which provided retirement benefits to employees in Hong Kong and the PRC respectively. The Group's contributions to these schemes are charged against profits or loss as they are incurred. The total employee benefit expense for the year amounted to approximately HK$211 million. The Group had also provided training programmes or courses for the mainland staff at all levels from different departments, and also for Directors and employees of the Company so as to further enhance their technical skills in production operation and management, professional skills and knowledge, respectively. The emoluments of the Directors are decided by the remuneration committee of the Company, having regard to individual performance, the Group's performance and profitability, remuneration benchmark in the industry and prevailing market condition. In addition, the Company had adopted the 2002 Scheme. Under the 2002 Scheme, the Board shall, subject to and in accordance with the provisions of the 2002 Scheme and the Listing Rules, grant share options to any eligible participant to subscribe for Shares for the purpose of providing incentives or rewards to him / her for contribution to the Group. The 2002 Scheme remained in force for a period of ten years from the date of its adoption and expired on 6 June 2012. The Shareholders at the annual general meeting held on 25 May 2012 approved the termination of the 2002 Scheme and adoption of the 2012 Scheme which serves the same purpose as the 2002 Scheme. The 2012 Scheme will remain in force for a period of ten years from 29 May 2012, the date of obtaining the approval of the listing and permission to deal in the Shares falling to be allotted and issued pursuant to the exercise of any options granted under the 2012 Scheme. During the year, no options were granted, exercised, cancelled and lapsed. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES AND PLEDGE OF ASSETS The Group had no contingent liabilities at 31 December 2020. At 31 December 2020, the following assets had been pledged to the Group's bankers for banking facilities granted to the Group: 1. Leasehold land and buildings with an aggregate net book value of HK$197,935,000;

2. Land use rights with an aggregate amount of HK$62,175,000; and

3. Bank deposits of HK$84,308,000. BUSINESS OUTLOOK The world had been seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the implications for Hong Kong, a highly open international city, were relatively enormous. That practically sums up what most of the Hong Kong companies have been and will continue to face the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the near future albeit various vaccines are becoming available to the globe. In 2020, particularly in the second and third quarters, we have experienced a discernible regress in our export orders, primarily because the overseas manufacturers closed / suspended their manufacturing facilities outside of the PRC. Such closure / suspension has caused a material increase in orders from our Chinese tyre manufacturing customers to fill in the void. In 2021, the roll-out and efficacies of various vaccines are central to returning our daily life to normalcy, and a more balanced demand from domestic and export markets. And if they do, we are confident and optimistic about our business in light of the followings: 1. Through our diligence and conviction to reduce our costs of production, we are confident to make orderly investment in expanding our steel cord / wire production capacity at TESC which is expected to reach an annual capacity of 160,000 tonnes by second half of the year;

2. The PRC's macro-economic environment in infrastructure investment is expected to improve, this leads the sales in the auto and tyre industry to increase continuously;

3. We are also seeing some of our key tyre customers ramping up their production capacities, be it in the form of leasing unused machineries from defunct tyre manufacturers and / or expanding capacity within or outside of the PRC;

4. The steel cord industry has begun a certain level of consolidation. Indeed, we are aware that this might be a two-edged sword. On the plus side, supply will be lessened due to elimination of some manufacturers; but on the minus side, some of our competitors are getting bigger. However, we remain vigilant with our strength in brand and proven record in providing "value-for-money" and reliable products;

5. In the latter half of 2020, we have realigned our management team with the addition of seasoned professionals in export sales and research and development of product or production process; 6. Whilst making investment for the TESC expansion as aforementioned, we have also managed to reduce interest-bearing debt which is attributable to our persistent effort in receivable collection and resulting to a substantial decrease in finance expenses. Our uncompromising endeavour in managing cashflow should prepare us for any swing or headwind in our various markets; and 7. Steel cord / wire manufacturing is undoubtedly our mainstay but in 2021, we will make a dedicated exploration in other businesses which we believe to have either a synergetic effect on our principal business or be able to fuel our growth in the 14th Five Year Plan. FINAL DIVIDEND The Board has recommended the payment of a final dividend of HK1.5 cents per fully paid ordinary share (2019: HK1 cent), with total amount of approximately HK$28,485,000 for the year ended 31 December 2020, payable to shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on Monday, 21 June 2021. The final dividend is subject to the shareholders' approval at the forthcoming annual general meeting. The final dividend proposed after 31 December 2020 has not been recognises as a liability as at 31 December 2020. Subject to Shareholders' approval of the proposed final dividend at the Company's annual general meeting to be held on Monday, 7 June 2021, the final dividend is expected to be paid on or about Friday, 9 July 2021. In order to qualify for the proposed final dividend, all transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 21 June 2021 for registration. CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS The register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 31 May 2021 to Monday, 7 June 2021, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of Shares will be registered. In order to be entitled to attend and vote at the forthcoming annual general meeting which is scheduled to be held on Monday, 7 June 2021, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Friday, 28 May 2021. SCOPE OF WORK OF PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS The figures in respect of the Group's consolidated statement of financial position, consolidated statement of profit or loss, consolidated statement of comprehensive income and the related notes thereto for the year ended 31 December 2020 as set out in the preliminary announcement have been agreed by the Group's auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers, to the amounts set out in the Group's draft consolidated financial statements for the year. The work performed by PricewaterhouseCoopers in this respect did not constitute an assurance engagement in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing, Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements or Hong Kong Standards on Assurance Engagements issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and consequently no assurance has been expressed by PricewaterhouseCoopers on the preliminary announcement. PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF LISTED SECURITIES The Company was authorised at its annual general meetings to repurchase its own ordinary shares not exceeding 10% of the total number of its issued shares as at the dates of resolutions being passed. During the year, the Company repurchased its ordinary shares on the Stock Exchange when they were trading at a significant discount to the Company's net asset value in order to enhance shareholder value. During the year ended 31 December 2020, the Company repurchased an aggregate of 20,086,000 ordinary shares for a total consideration of approximately HK$4,208,640 (excluding relevant trading costs directly attributable to share repurchase) on the Stock Exchange. The repurchased shares were cancelled in March, May, June, October and December 2020 respectively. Details of the shares repurchased are as follows: Month of Number of shares Consideration per share Aggregate repurchase in repurchased Highest Lowest consideration paid 2020 HK$ HK$ HK$ January 2,044,000 0.218 0.196 426,918 February 3,486,000 0.240 0.214 793,364 March 600,000 0.207 0.202 122,668 April 5,224,000 0.215 0.199 1,091,632 May 1,340,000 0.210 0.205 279,214 June 1,900,000 0.205 0.199 381,740 July 1,520,000 0.214 0.205 318,512 August 920,000 0.208 0.197 184,922 September 1,776,000 0.205 0.198 356,426 October 1,190,000 0.203 0.197 236,124 December 86,000 0.202 0.199 17,120 20,086,000 4,208,640 Save as disclosed above, neither the Company nor its subsidiaries purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities during the year. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE The Board is committed to practicing and achieving a high standard of corporate governance. It also recognises that effective risk management and internal control systems are crucial to the long term development of the Company. Thus, the Board reviews from time to time the daily corporate governance practices and procedures of the Company and its subsidiaries and procures the Company and its subsidiaries to strictly comply with the relevant laws and regulations, and the rules and guidelines of regulatory bodies, aiming to maintain sound and effective risk management and internal control systems of the Group, such as financial, operational and compliance controls and risk management functions. The Company has adopted the SCCHL Corporate Governance Code and the Internal Control Manual, which will be amended and revised where appropriate, in order to enhance the effectiveness of the corporate governance practices and the risk management and internal control systems, and to get in line with the relevant amendments of law, rules and regulations. In the opinion of the Board, the Company has complied with all the principles and code provisions of the Code and also the SCCHL Corporate Governance Code throughout the year ended 31 December 2020, except for deviations from code provisions A.2.1 and D.1.4 of the Code as below: Deviation from code provision A.2.1 of Code The roles of chairman and managing director in the Company are performed by Mr. Su Fanrong ("Mr. Su") which constitutes the deviation from the code provision A.2.1 of the Code which stipulates that the roles of chairman and managing director should be separate and should not be performed by the same person. In consideration of Mr. Su's extensive knowledge and experience in various aspects, in particular the management in the steel industry and sales area, the Board considers this present arrangement still enables the Company to make decisions promptly in the formulation and implementation of the Company's strategies in achieving corporate goals. Notwithstanding the deviation, the Board is of the view that there are sufficient checks and balances amongst the Board to reach decisions in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole. The Board will review the management structure from time to time and the need to separate the roles of the chairman of the Board and the managing Director into two individuals. Deviation from code provision D.1.4 of Code According to the subscription agreement and further agreement dated 22 September 2006 and 24 February 2015 respectively entered into by the Company and Bekaert, Bekaert nominated Mr. Liao Jun ("Mr. Liao") as a non-executive Director. Mr. Liao does not have any formal letter of appointment setting out the key terms and conditions of his appointment as Director, which therefore deviated from the code provision D.1.4 of the Code. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS On behalf of the Board, I would like to express sincere gratitude to all Shareholders, suppliers and customers for their longstanding support. I would also like to thank my fellow members on the Board and the staff members of the Group for their unwavering commitment to the Group's business. I am confident that the Group will continue to explore and capture opportunities in the coming year and beyond. FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This announcement contains certain forward looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Group. These forward looking statements represent the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainty that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. DEFINITIONS In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following words and expressions have the meanings set out below: "2002 Scheme" A share option scheme adopted and terminated by the Shareholders at the annual general meetings held on 7 June 2002 and 25 May 2012 respectively "2012 Scheme" A share option scheme adopted by the Shareholders at the annual general meeting held on 25 May 2012 and became effective on 29 May 2012 "Bekaert" NV Bekaert SA, a company incorporated under the laws of Belgium, a substantial Shareholder (as defined under the SFO) "Board" the board of Directors "Code" the Corporate Governance Code as set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules "Company" / "Shougang Century" Shougang Concord Century Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and the Shares of which are listed on the Main board of the Stock Exchange "Conversion Price" "Convertible Bonds" HK$0.33 per conversion share (subject to adjustments) the 4% unsecured fixed coupon convertible bonds in the aggregate principal amount of HK$150,000,000 due 2022 (extendable to 2024) issued by the Company to Jingxi Holdings pursuant to the Subscription Agreement "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company "EUR" Euros, the lawful currency of the participating states within the European Union "Group" "HKD" / "HK$" "Hong Kong" "Internal Control Manual" the Company and its subsidiaries Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC an internal management and control manual of the Company adopted in 1999 and revised from time to time thereafter "JESC" Jiaxing Eastern Steel Cord Co., Ltd., a company incorporated under the laws of the PRC and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company "Jingxi Holdings" Jingxi Holdings Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong with limited liability and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shougang Fund "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange "PRC" the People's Republic of China, which for the purpose of this announcement shall exclude Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan "RMB" Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC "SCCHL Corporate Shougang Concord Century Holdings Limited Code on Corporate Governance (revised from time to time) Governance Code" "Share(s)" ordinary share(s) of the Company "Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of the Share(s) "Shougang Fund" Beijing Shougang Fund Co., Ltd., a company established in the PRC with limited liability and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shougang Group Co., Ltd. "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "Subscription" the subscription for the Convertible Bonds by Jingxi Holdings pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions of the Subscription Agreement "Subscription Agreement" the subscription agreement dated 18 December 2018 entered into between the Company and Jingxi Holdings in relation to the subscription for the Convertible Bonds by Jingxi Holdings pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions of the Subscription Agreement "TESC" Tengzhou Eastern Steel Cord Co., Ltd., a company incorporated under the laws of the PRC and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company "TESC Phase II Project" the construction project of production lines "USD" United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States "%" per cent Hong Kong, 22 March 2021 By order of the Board Shougang Concord Century Holdings Limited SU Fanrong Chairman and Managing Director As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following Directors: Mr. Su Fanrong (Chairman and Managing Director), Mr. Ye Qian (Executive Director), Mr. Li Jinping (Executive Director), Mr. Adam Touhig (Non-executive Director), Mr. Yip Kin Man, Raymond (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Lam Yiu Kin (Independent Non-executive Director) and Mr. Feng Yaoling (Independent Non-executive Director). 