Shougang Concord Grand : CHANGE OF DIRECTORS, CHANGE OF AUDIT COMMITTEE MEMBER, CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES AND LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

首長四方（集團）有限公司*

SHOUGANG CONCORD GRAND (GROUP) LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 730)

CHANGE OF DIRECTORS

CHANGE OF AUDIT COMMITTEE MEMBER CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

AND

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Shougang Concord Grand (Group) Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the following changes in directorships of the Company with immediate effect:

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Mr. Su Guifeng ("Mr. Su") resigned as an executive director of the Company and the member of the executive committee of the Board ("Executive Committee") due to his personal reasons.

Mr. Su has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders").

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Su for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of offices.

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Mr. Ng Man Fung, Walter

Mr. Ng Man Fung, Walter ("Mr. Ng") has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company and member of each of the audit committee of the Board ("Audit Committee"), the nomination committee of the Board ("Nomination Committee") and the remuneration committee of the Board ("Remuneration Committee").

Mr. Ng, aged 53, is an executive director of Mingfa Group (International) Co., Ltd. (stock code: 846), the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and its main business is real estate development and investment in the People's Republic of China .

Mr. Ng had served as an analyst in CEF Brokerage Limited from July 1996 to June 1998 and a vice president of research department in GK Goh Securities Limited from December 1998 to July 1999, responsible for the analysis of the internet, retail and traditional manufacturing companies and their related markets. In addition, he served as the head of corporate finance of Nan Hai Corporation Limited (stock code: 680) from July 1999 to January 2015, responsible for mergers and acquisitions and corporate financing activities. The shares of Nan Hai Corporation Limited are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. He also served as the chief financial officer of MEML Holdings Limited and DoDoPal Holdings Limited from March 2015 to September 2017 and from September 2017 to September 2019 respectively. Mr. Ng holds a bachelor degree in economics from Oregon University.

An engagement letter will be entered into between Mr. Ng and the Company commencing on 19 March 2021 for a term of three years and is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election according to the bye-laws of the Company (the "Bye-laws"). Under the engagement letter, Mr. Ng is entitled to an annual director's fee of HK$240,000 which was determined by the Remuneration Committee with reference to Mr. Ng's experience and duties as well as the then prevailing market conditions.

In accordance with the Bye-laws, Mr. Ng will hold office until the next general meeting of the Company, at which time he will be eligible for re-election. Thereafter, Mr. Ng will retire from office by rotation at least once every three years in accordance with the requirements of the second part of code provision A.4.2 of the Corporate Governance Code (the "CG Code") as set out in Appendix 14 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on the Stock Exchange.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Ng is beneficially interested in 100,000 ordinary shares of Shoucheng Holdings Limited ("Shoucheng", stock code: 697), which is approximately 0.001% of the issued share capital of Shoucheng. The shares of Shoucheng are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Shougang Group Co., Ltd. ("Shougang Group") indirectly holds approximately 34.91% of the issued shares of Shoucheng. Shougang Group is the holding company of Shougang Holding (Hong Kong) Limited ("Shougang Holding"), which is the controlling shareholder of the Company. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Ng does not have any interest in the shares of the Company under the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) ("SFO").

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Ng does not hold any directorships in public companies listed in Hong Kong or any other major exchanges in the last three years preceding the date of his appointment and he does not have any relationship with other directors, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company.

Save as disclosed above, there is no other matter relating to the appointment of Mr. Ng that should be brought to the attention of the Shareholders and there is no other information that should be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules.

Ms. On Danita

Ms. On Danita ("Ms. On") has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company and member of each of the Audit Committee, Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee.

Ms. On, aged 44, holds a bachelor degree in business administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong and a master degree in finance from the London School of Business. Ms. On is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Ms. On is currently the investor and corporate communications director of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Company Limited (stock code: 1929). She has worked in PricewaterhouseCoopers, Morgan Stanley, Citadel Investment Group and Ying Sheng Science Co., Ltd. (stock code: 209). The shares of both Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Co., Ltd. and Ying Sheng Science Co., Ltd. are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Ms. On has more than 20 years of experience in auditing, management consultation, securities research, asset management and investor relations.

An engagement letter will be entered into between Ms. On and the Company commencing on 19 March 2021 for a term of three years and is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election according to the Bye-laws. Under the engagement letter, Ms. On is entitled to an annual director's fee of HK$240,000 which was determined by the Remuneration Committee with reference to Ms. On's experience and duties as well as the then prevailing market conditions.

In accordance with the Bye-laws, Ms. On will hold office until the next general meeting of the Company, at which time she will be eligible for re-election. Thereafter, Ms. On will retire from office by rotation at least once every three years in accordance with the requirements of the second part of code provision A.4.2 of the CG Code.

As at the date of this announcement and under the meaning of Part XV of the SFO, Ms. On does not have any interests in the shares of the Company.

Save as disclosed above, Ms. On does not hold any directorships in public companies listed in Hong Kong or any other major exchanges in the last three years preceding the date of her appointment and she does not have any relationship with other directors, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company.

Save as disclosed above, there is no other matter relating to the appointment of Ms. On that should be brought to the attention of the Shareholders and there is no other information that should be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Ng and Ms. On to join the Board.

CHANGE OF AUDIT COMMITTEE MEMBER

Mr. Huang Donglin, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a member of the Audit Committee.

Following the appointments of Mr. Ng and Ms. On as the independent non-executive directors and Mr. Huang Donglin as the member of the Audit Committee, the Company will have (i) four independent non-executive directors, representing at least one-third of the Board, which will be in compliance with Rules 3.10(1) and 3.10A of the Listing Rules; (ii) five members of the Audit Committee, which will be in compliance with Rule 3.21 of the Listing Rules; and (iii) Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee will comprise a majority of independent non-executive directors, which will be in compliance with Rule 3.25 of the Listing Rules and the Code Provision A.5.1 of the CG Code.

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the Board and the membership of the four Board committees of the Company will be as follows, with immediate effect:

Members of the Board

Executive Directors

Mr. Xu Liang (Chairman and Managing Director) Ms. Li Jing

Non-executive Directors Ms. You Wenli

Mr. Huang Donglin

Independent Non-executive Directors Mr. Tam King Ching, Kenny

Mr. Zhang Xingyu

Mr. Ng Man Fung, Walter Ms. On Danita

Memberships of the four Board committees

Board Committee Director Executive Committee Audit Committee Remuneration Committee Nomination Committee Xu Liang C M C Li Jing M Huang Donglin M M M Tam King Ching, Kenny C C M Zhang Xingyu M M M Ng Man Fung, Walter M M M On Danita M M M

Notes:

C Chairman of the relevant Board committees

M Member of the relevant Board committees

By Order of the Board

Shougang Concord Grand (Group) Limited

Xu Liang

Chairman and Managing Director

Hong Kong, 19 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Xu Liang (Chairman and Managing Director); Ms. Li Jing (Executive Director); Ms. You Wenli (Non-executive Director); Mr. Huang Donglin (Non-executive Director); Mr. Tam King Ching, Kenny (Independent Non-executive Director); Mr. Zhang Xingyu (Independent Non-executive Director); Mr. Ng Man Fung, Walter (Independent Non-executive Director) and Ms. On Danita (Independent Non-executive Director).

* For identification purpose only