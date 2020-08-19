Shougang Fushan Resources : CONDITIONAL CASH OFFER BY OCTAL CAPITAL LIMITED ON BEHALF OF SHOUGANG FUSHAN RESOURCES GROUP LIMITED TO BUY-BACK UP TO 250,000,000 SHARES FOR HK$2.00 PER SHARE INVOLVING APPLICATIONS FOR WHITEWASH WAIVERS DESPATCH OF OFFER DOCUMENT AND EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF THE OFFER

DESPATCH OF THE OFFER DOCUMENT

The Offer Document containing, among other things, (i) detailed information relating to the Offer and the Whitewash Waivers; (ii) a letter from the Independent Board Committee containing its recommendation and advice to the Independent Shareholders as to whether the Offer and the Whitewash Waivers are fair and reasonable and as to acceptance and voting; (iii) a letter of advice from the Independent Financial Adviser containing its advice to the Independent Board Committee as to whether the Offer and the Whitewash Waivers are fair and reasonable and as to acceptance and voting; and (iv) a notice of General Meeting to consider and approve, if thought fit, the Offer and the Whitewash Waivers, together with the accompanying form of proxy and Acceptance Form, has been despatched to the Shareholders on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 in accordance with the Codes.

Shareholders are advised to read the Offer Document carefully, before deciding whether or not to accept the Offer and/or to approve the resolutions in connection with the Offer and the Whitewash Waivers to be proposed at the General Meeting.

EXPECTED TIMETABLE

The General Meeting will be convened and held at Empire Grand Room, 1st Floor, The Empire Hotel Hong Kong, 33 Hennessy Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong on Thursday, 3 September 2020 at 11:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving the resolutions in respect of the Offer and the Whitewash Waivers.

The timetable set out below is indicative only and is subject to change. Any changes to the expected timetable will be announced by the Company.

Event Time & Date

Despatch of the Offer Document

and notice of General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Latest time for lodging transfer documents

to qualify for attendance at the General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 28 August 2020

Register of Members close . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Monday, 31 August 2020 to Thursday, 3 September 2020 (both days inclusive)

Latest time for lodging proxy forms for the General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 1 September 2020

General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, 3 September 2020