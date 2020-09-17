Shougang Fushan Resources : CONDITIONAL CASH OFFER BY OCTAL CAPITAL LIMITED ON BEHALF OF SHOUGANG FUSHAN RESOURCES GROUP LIMITED TO BUY-BACK UP TO 250,000,000 SHARES FOR HK$2.00 PER SHARE INVOLVING APPLICATIONS FOR WHITEWASH WAIVERS CLOSE AND RESULTS OF THE OFFER

As the Shares tendered under the Offer exceeded the Maximum Number of Shares, the total number of Shares to be bought back by the Company from each Accepting Shareholder will be determined in accordance with the formula set out in the Offer Document. As a result, a total of 250,000,000 Shares, being the Maximum Number of Shares, will be bought back and cancelled by the Company on Completion, which is expected to take place on Monday, 28 September 2020. The total consideration payable by the Company for buying back the said Shares pursuant to the Offer is HK$500,000,000.

As at the date of this announcement, (i) the Funde Shareholder was beneficially interested in 1,590,100,000 Shares, representing approximately 29.99% of the total issued Shares; and (ii) the Shougang Shareholders were beneficially interested in 1,582,864,490 Shares, representing approximately 29.85% of the total issued Shares.

Immediately after Completion, the aggregate interests in the total issued Shares held by

the Funde Concert Group will increase from approximately 29.99% to approximately 31.48% and (ii) the Shougang Concert Group will increase from approximately 29.85% to approximately 31.33%.

The Registrar will send, by ordinary post at the Accepting Shareholder's own risk, a cheque for such total amount due to the individual Accepting Shareholder under the Offer (subject to deduction of the seller's ad valorem stamp duty due on the buy-back of the Shares from the amount payable in cash) and, if the Shares tendered under the Offer by the Accepting Shareholder have not been bought-back by the Company in full, the Title Documents in respect of the balance of such Shares or a replaced share certificate therefor, within 7 Business Days after the close of the Offer, i.e. on or before Monday, 28 September 2020.

References are made to (i) the offer document (the "Offer Document") of Shougang Fushan Resources Group Limited (the "Company") dated 19 August 2020 in relation to the Offer and the Whitewash Waivers, and (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 3 September 2020 in relation to the poll results of the General Meeting (the "Poll Results Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Offer Document.

As disclosed in the Poll Results Announcement, following approval of the Independent Shareholders for the Offer and the Whitewash Waivers at the General Meeting, the Offer has become unconditional on Thursday, 3 September 2020 and would remain open for acceptance for a period of 14 days thereafter. The Offer has closed at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, 17 September 2020.