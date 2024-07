Shougang Generacion Electrica SAA (SHOUGESA) is a Peru-based company principally engaged in the generation of electric energy. The Company owns and operates a thermal power station and two substations located in the province of Nazca, region of Ica, which has a total installed capacity of 65.745 megawatts (MW) and also supplies energy to the Peruvian National Grid (Sistema Interconectado Nacional - SINAC). As of December 31, 2011, the Company held a distribution contract with Shougang Hierro Peru SAA for the sale of the 93% of its produced energy, and Shougang Corporation was its majority shareholder with 98.48% of its interest.