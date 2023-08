Shougang Hierro Peru SAA is a Peru-based company primarily engaged in the mining sector. The Company specializes in the exploration, exploitation, processing and beneficiation of iron deposits. The Company's activities also include the production, distribution and sale of blast furnace pellets, direct reduction pellets, high grade pellet feed, high grade sinter feed and pellets chips, among others. The Company's mining unit and beneficiation complex are located in the Nazca Province, region of Ica. As of December 31, 2011, Shougang Corporation was the Company's majority shareholder with 98.52% of its interest.