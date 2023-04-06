ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition : Current Report - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On April 5, 2023, ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), and ShoulderUp Technology Sponsor LLC (the "Sponsor"), the Company's sponsor, entered into one or more agreements (the "Non-Redemption Agreements") with one or more third parties in exchange for them agreeing not to redeem shares of the Company's common stock sold in its initial public offering (the "public shares") at the special meeting of stockholders called by the Company (the "Meeting") at which a proposal to amend to the Company's Certificate of Incorporation to effect an extension of time for the Company to consummate an initial business combination (the "Charter Amendment Proposal") from May 19, 2023 to November 19, 2023 (the "Extension") has also been submitted to the stockholders. The Non-Redemption Agreements provide for the allocation of up to shares of common stock of the Company ("Founder Shares") held by the Sponsor in exchange for such investor and/or investors agreeing to hold and not redeem certain public shares at the Meeting. Certain of the parties to the Non-Redemption Agreements are also members of the Sponsor.

The Non-Redemption Agreements shall terminate on the earlier of (a) the failure of the Company's stockholders to approve the Extension at the Meeting, or the determination of the Company not to proceed to effect the Extension, (b) the fulfillment of all obligations of parties to the Non-Redemption Agreements, (c) the liquidation or dissolution of the Company, or (d) the mutual written agreement of the parties.

Additionally, pursuant to the Non-Redemption Agreements, the Company has agreed that until the earlier of (a) the consummation of the Company's initial business combination; (b) the liquidation of the trust account; and (c) 24 months from consummation of the Company's initial public offering, the Company will maintain the investment of funds held in the trust account in interest-bearing United States government securities within the meaning of Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, having a maturity of 185 days or less, or in money market funds meeting the conditions of paragraphs (d)(1), (d)(2), (d)(3) and (d)(4) of Rule 2a-7 promulgated under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, which invest only in direct U.S. government treasury obligations. The Company has also agreed that it will not use any amounts in the trust account, or the interest earned thereon, to pay any excise tax that may be imposed on the Company pursuant to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 (H.R. 5376) due to any redemptions of public shares at the Meeting, including in connection with a liquidation of the Company if it does not effect a business combination prior to its termination date by the Company. The Non-Redemption Agreements are not expected to increase the likelihood that the Charter Amendment Proposal is approved by stockholders but will increase the amount of funds that remain in the Company's trust account following the Meeting.

The foregoing summary of the Non-Redemption Agreements does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the form of Non-Redemption Agreement attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Participants in the Solicitation

The Company and its directors and executive officers and other persons may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the Company's shareholders in respect of the Meeting and the Charter Amendment Proposal, the Trust Amendment Proposal and related matters. Information regarding the Company's directors and executive officers is available in Company's Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 27, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement"). Additional information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests are contained in the Proxy Statement (as defined further below).

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Additional Information

The Company has filed a Proxy Statement with the SEC in connection with the Meeting to consider and vote upon the Charter Amendment Proposal and the Trust Amendment Proposal, among other matters, and, beginning on or about March 29, 2023, mailed the Proxy Statement and other relevant documents to its stockholders as of the March 23, 2023 record date for the Special Meeting. The Company's stockholders and other interested persons are advised to read the Proxy Statement and any other relevant documents that have been or will be filed with the SEC in connection with the Company's solicitation of proxies for the Special Meeting because these documents contain important information about the Company, the Charter Amendment Proposal and Trust Amendment Proposal and related matters. Stockholders may also obtain a free copy of the Proxy Statement, as well as other relevant documents that have been or will be filed with the SEC, without charge, at the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to: ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp, 125 Townpark Drive, Suite 300, Kennesaw, GA 30144, (650) 276-7040 or to: Okapi Partners, Attention: Chuck Garske / Christian Jacques, (212) 297-0720, or Info@okapipartners.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K (this "Form 8-K") includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding the estimated per share redemption price and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this Form 8-K are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and initial public offering prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. Dated: April 6, 2023 By: /s/ Phyllis Newhouse Name: Phyllis Newhouse Title: Chief Executive Officer

